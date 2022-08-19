Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake 750G

Great Value
Great quality and good value for money. Easy to heat up and very tasty
Tasty very nice
Tasty very nice
Good buy for one
Found it nice and filling sauce was okay the chicken was a little dry the pasta cooked well
Chicken from Thailand...
Got this on the reduced shel, it was okay - then realised the chicken was from Thailand...what?? Why?? Never again..and will be double checking the source info on everything in future.
A quick and easy pasta dish!
As a full-time working mum, I'm always on the lookout for easy weekday meals and this chicken and bacon pasta bake is a winner. Not only is it really easy to cook, but it tastes great. I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of chicken and bacon that you get and the meat is really lean too. This didn't taste like a convenience meal. If you'd have told me it had been made from scratch, I'd have believed you. Will buy again.
A bit bland but tasty. It's certainly good value f
A bit bland but tasty. It's certainly good value for money. Very filling and the pasta was just right, not overcooked. I expected the chicken to be chewy but the texture was actually lovely. It had the right amount of chicken and bacon. My kids loved it served with garlic bread.
Ideal to keep in fridge,quick and easy to cook ,,v
Ideal to keep in fridge,quick and easy to cook ,,very tasty,a lot of real chicken pieces
Such an easy dinner to make!
Often, ready made meals are limited on the meat and I have to hunt around to find it - but there was a good amount of chicken in this meal. I turned it into a meal for the whole family by grabbing bags of salad from Tesco to have on the side. When I’ve worked all day, it’s so easy to quickly cook this ready meal and quickly serve it up for the family. It was tasty and very filling. If I was giving it 5 stars, I’d personally add in a smidge more bacon as I find it tastier the more bacon that is added to increase the flavour. Overall a great meal. Will be buying it again.
A VERY GOOD AND ENJOYABLE MEAL.
GOOD VALUE, QUICK MEAL, ALWAYS A TASTY TREAT, BUT OFTEN A BIT SHORT ON THE BACON.
Plenty of meat!
I really like my own homemade chicken and bacon pasta bakes, but for the times when I don't have the time and energy to make one, this comes in at a close second. I'm always pleasantly surprised by how much chicken is in the dish and it's a very filling portion size!