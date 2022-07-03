Batchelors Cup A Soup Broccoli & Cauliflower 4 Sachets 101G

My favourite Cup A Soup ! Have at least two of the
My favourite Cup A Soup ! Have at least two of these every day which may be excessive to some people but I like it :)
Nice have it with a sandwich
Nice have it with a sandwich
Tasty and warming.
Tasty and warming.
Great on the go
Lovely warming, tasty and satisfying soup. Not watery and you can taste the flavours. Batchelor's do a great selection and have no artificial colours or flavours and are low in fat and sugar. I enjoyed my soup with a sandwich, a great combination.
Great
Lovely flavour instant soup. Thick and creamy and makes a great snack.
Tasty soup
Tasty, thick and creamy which is what I was hoping for. Great for dipping bread into. Maybe could have done with more cauliflower taste to it. Although I gave it a good mix, I found it difficult to dissolve all the powder. Some croutons would have been a great addition.
Thick, not watery at all, good taste.
Thick, not watery at all, good taste.
I don’t really like cup a soups as they are too wa
I don’t really like cup a soups as they are too watery and tasteless but this was delicious and thick. I could actually taste the broccoli and a hint of cauliflower
Quick, nice soup
Great for when I forget to make lunch and want to take something quick to make with me! Decent taste too.
Great tasting!
A great tasting soup and a much better flavour than I was expecting. Perfect for warming you up!