Batchelors Cup A Soup Broccoli & Cauliflower 4 Sachets 101G

£ 1.10
£1.09/100g

Per portion (255g) as prepared

Energy
439kJ
105kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

low

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.38g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ/41kcal

Product Description

  • Instant Broccoli & Cauliflower Soup
  • Take a moment to enjoy Batchelors deliciously creamy Broccoli and Cauliflower Soup, from the Nation's Favourite Instant Soup.
  • With a Cup a Soup in hand, stir up a much-loved favourite that's warming, tasty and satisfying. Savour the delicious flavours of earthy broccoli and creamy cauliflower. All our signature recipes have no artificial colours or flavours and are low in fat and sugar, yet still packed full of flavour.
  • Whether at home or on the go, Cup a Soup is perfect for when you need to pause and recharge, like a warm hug inside - why not enjoy with a sandwich or a slice of fresh, crusty bread, to form a super lunch combination to brighten up your day.
  • Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Contains 105 Calories per Cup
  • Low in Fat and Sugar
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 101G
Information

Ingredients

Water, Broccoli (4%), Glucose Syrup, Cauliflower (2%), Onion, Maize Starch, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Potato Starch, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Palm Fat, Salt, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Milk Proteins, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Spinach

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before End: See Top of PackStore in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Take a moment to enjoy the warm, comforting feeling of a deliciously tasty Cup a Soup!
  • 1 Empty a sachet into a cup
  • 2 Add 230ml of boiling water
  • 3 Stir well, wait a few moments
  • 4 Sit back and enjoy...

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at UK:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Or
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

101g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Portion (255g) as Prepared
Energy 172kJ/41kcal439kJ/105kcal
Fat 1.9g4.8g
of which Saturates 1.5g3.8g
Carbohydrate 5.2g13.3g
of which Sugars 0.7g1.8g
Fibre <0.5g0.5g
Protein 0.7g1.8g
Salt 0.54g1.38g
Safety information

28 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

My favourite Cup A Soup ! Have at least two of the

5 stars

My favourite Cup A Soup ! Have at least two of these every day which may be excessive to some people but I like it :)

Nice have it with a sandwich

5 stars

Nice have it with a sandwich

Tasty and warming.

4 stars

Tasty and warming.

Great on the go

5 stars

Lovely warming, tasty and satisfying soup. Not watery and you can taste the flavours. Batchelor's do a great selection and have no artificial colours or flavours and are low in fat and sugar. I enjoyed my soup with a sandwich, a great combination.

Great

5 stars

Lovely flavour instant soup. Thick and creamy and makes a great snack.

Tasty soup

4 stars

Tasty, thick and creamy which is what I was hoping for. Great for dipping bread into. Maybe could have done with more cauliflower taste to it. Although I gave it a good mix, I found it difficult to dissolve all the powder. Some croutons would have been a great addition.

Thick, not watery at all, good taste.

5 stars

Thick, not watery at all, good taste.

I don’t really like cup a soups as they are too wa

4 stars

I don’t really like cup a soups as they are too watery and tasteless but this was delicious and thick. I could actually taste the broccoli and a hint of cauliflower

Quick, nice soup

5 stars

Great for when I forget to make lunch and want to take something quick to make with me! Decent taste too.

Great tasting!

5 stars

A great tasting soup and a much better flavour than I was expecting. Perfect for warming you up!

