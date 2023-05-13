Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Protection Spray Spf50+ 150Ml

Very High Protection: Ambre Solaire Kids Sun Protection Spray SPF50+ has maximum 5 star UVA protection and is perfect for children's delicate skin. Very Water Resistant: The spray format allows you to protect your kids' skin from the sun quickly and easily with a very water resistant formula, making it perfect for taking to the beach or swimming pool! Garnier Ambre Solaire Kids Very High Protection Spray SPF50+ provides advanced protection against sun induced skin damage and sunburn. This formula is very water resistant and is specially developed for kids' delicate skin, plus does not stick to sand. This protection suncream has a spray format that allows you to protect your kids' skin from the sun quickly and easily. It is enriched with responsibly sourced Aloe Vera to refresh and hydrate the skin. Our formula offers advanced protection for your kids against immediate sun induced skin damage, caused by UVB rays, as well as protection from long-term damage and premature skin ageing caused by UVA rays. Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. Always keep babies and young children our of direct sunlight and protect your kids with a hat, t-shirt, and sunglasses as well as sun cream. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.

Goes well with Ambre Solaire Super UV Face Fluid SPF 50

Sand Resistant: The hydrating formula does not stick to sand Hypoallergenic: Tested under paediatric control and hypoallergenic to minimise allergy risk Leaping Bunny Approved: approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny Programme

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

885819, Aqua / Water, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Diisopropyl Adipate, Glycerin, Propanediol, Ethylhexyl Triazone, C12-22 Alkyl Acrylate/Hydroxyethyl Acrylate Copolymer, Dicaprylyl Ether, Tocopherol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Benzoate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Triethanolamine, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z284832/1)

