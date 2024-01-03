Harry Potter Character Wand

Practise spells from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the Character Wands. Featuring authentic details and a weighted base, these 30.5cm replica wand is a must-have for Harry Potter fans and collectors. Recreate your favourite scenes from Harry Potter and pretend to cast iconic spells, like Incendio, Expelliarmus and more. The Character Wands are the perfect way to inspire your imagination through fun and exciting pretend play. Collect Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Luna Lovegood and Albus Dumbledore’s wands (each sold separately) and add to your spellbinding Wizarding World play. These enchanting Harry Potter collectibles are the perfect gifts for kids aged 6 and up.

OFFICIAL HARRY POTTER WAND: Pretend to cast spells from the Wizarding World and use your imagination to play out your spellbinding stories. AUTHENTIC DETAILS: This authentic 30.5cm replica wand is highly detailed with a weighted base, making it easy to hold. It’s the perfect accessory for your Wizarding World adventures. COLLECT THEM ALL: Collect Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Luna Lovegood and Albus Dumbledore’s wands (each sold separately) and recreate your favourite Harry Potter scenes. HARRY POTTER WANDS FOR AGES 6 AND UP: These Harry Potter accessories are great gifts for kids. Experience the magic of Harry Potter with the Wizarding World wands (toys each sold separately).

Lower age limit

6 Years