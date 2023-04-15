STARDROPS THE PINK STUFF PASTE 850G For an ingredients datasheet visit www.dpi.uk.net A Charter member www.cleanright.eu Endorsed by Naturewatch Foundation For the advancement of animal welfare

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste is tough on trainers, saucepans, cooker tops, sinks, uPVC, barbecues, ceramic tiles, glass, showers, garden furniture, paintwork, boats, brass, rust... the list is endless. The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste, is a versatile, specially-formulated, vegetable oil based cleaner for both inside and outside the home.

What Will You Use It for? It's Tough on Stains! Even More Cleaning Power 99% Natural ingredients Environmentally non-toxic Non hazardous formulation Not tested on animals Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 0.85KG

Ingredients

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste contains amongst other ingredients: 5-15% Soap, Also contains Perfume, Contains a Preservative Laurylamine Dipropylenediamine to control microbial deterioration

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Net Contents

850g ℮

Preparation and Usage