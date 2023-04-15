We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Paste 850G

£1.50

£1.76/kg

Vegan

STARDROPS THE PINK STUFF PASTE 850G For an ingredients datasheet visit www.dpi.uk.netA Charter memberwww.cleanright.euEndorsed byNaturewatch FoundationFor the advancement of animal welfare
The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste is tough on trainers, saucepans, cooker tops, sinks, uPVC, barbecues, ceramic tiles, glass, showers, garden furniture, paintwork, boats, brass, rust... the list is endless.The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste, is a versatile, specially-formulated, vegetable oil based cleaner for both inside and outside the home.
What Will You Use It for?It's Tough on Stains!Even More Cleaning Power99% Natural ingredientsEnvironmentally non-toxicNon hazardous formulationNot tested on animalsSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 0.85KG

Ingredients

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste contains amongst other ingredients: 5-15% Soap, Also contains Perfume, Contains a Preservative Laurylamine Dipropylenediamine to control microbial deterioration

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Net Contents

850g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: The Pink Stuff Paste is a mild abrasive paste cleaner and should be used with care. Apply using a soft cloth or a sponge. Rub gently before rinsing off with hot water. Be careful not to apply too much pressure as this could result in scratched surfaces. Be especially careful with glass, plastic, acrylic, ceramic, highly polished steel surfaces and ceramic hobs, as applying too much pressure may scratch the surface. If in doubt always test first on an inconspicuous area. Do not use on hot or warm surfaces.

