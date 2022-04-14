We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fire Pit 4 Spicy Beef Kofta Kebabs 240G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Fire Pit 4 Spicy Beef Kofta Kebabs 240G
£ 3.00
£12.50/kg
Clubcard Price

One kofta

Energy
434kJ
104kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.57g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1009kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef with added water and a blend of spices.
  • 4 Spicy Beef Kofta Kebabs
  • 4 Spicy Beef Kofta Kebabs
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (80%), Water, Sugar, Pea Starch, Cornflour, Pea Fibre, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Pentapotassium Triphosphate), Salt, Maltodextrin, Bell Pepper, Cumin, Oregano, Black Pepper, Coriander, Onion Powder, Parsley, Paprika Extract, Cumin Extract, Capsicum Extract, Emulsifier (Acacia Gum), Oregano Extract, Chilli, Garlic Powder, Coriander Leaf, Vegetable Oil.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking instructions above, the place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Grill
Instructions: 20- 22 mins Pre-heat grill to a medium heat. Carefully separate koftas and place on a wire rack, grill for 20-22 minutes. Turn occasionally, reduce heat if necessary.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using British or Irish beef.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kofta (43g**)
Energy1009kJ / 241kcal434kJ / 104kcal
Fat12.9g5.5g
Saturates5.5g2.4g
Carbohydrate10.5g4.5g
Sugars5.5g2.4g
Fibre1.6g0.7g
Protein20.0g8.6g
Salt1.33g0.57g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 240g typically weighs 172g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Frozen BBQ Meat & Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice and tasty

5 stars

Nice and tasty

Love the flavour

5 stars

Really lovely flavour & quality. So nice I've since bought some more !!

50% shrinkage when cooked

1 stars

Full of gristle, fat and injected water

ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. GREAT PRODUCT!!!

5 stars

ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. GREAT PRODUCT!!!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here