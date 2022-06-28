Ben & Jerrys Dairy Free Salted Caramel Ice Cream 465Ml

Deliciousness
I am generally fond of salted caramel and this ice cream did not disappoint me at all. The sweetness is not over powering and very smooth. It left a very pleasant aftertaste in my mouth. So this is definitely one of my favourite now.
Yummy!!
Love love love Ben and Jerry's icecream anyway so knew I would love this one too Very tasty and full of flavour. I could eat this all day. I would definitely recommend to family and friends. Yummy yummy yummy!!
Loved the extras
I've alway loved Ben and Jerry's ice-cream, especially for all the extra pieces they put in. This particular flavour did not disappoint me with this. I'd definitely have this flavour again! Surprising the non dairy element did not take away from the great taste and as someone who is lactose intolerant, thats a great bonus.
Really? No dairy
From the taste of this delightful ice cream you would in no way think it was non dairy, oh my goodness it's so creamy with the classic Ben and Jerry taste, delicious chunks of browny and velvety salted caramel sauce is divine. Honestly this is definitely worth a taste. I ended up eating the whole pot, shhh don't tell anyone
Very tasy
This was the first time trying the new Vegan Ben & Jerry's non dairy salted caramel brownie ice cream! The Ice Cream had a nice and pleasant texture, good flavour, with plenty of brownies and plenty of salted caramel, absolutely delicious, however, it did taste slightly different than usual Ben & Jerry's cream based ice cream, nonetheless, it was ice cream and a very tasty one, smooth and very more ish.
Amazing taste
I bought this for my children whose dairy free and often miss out on chocolate based treats. This ice cream tastes amazing and has all the indulgence and delight of any other Ben and Jerry's flavours.
Oh. My. God. So more-ish!
I love Ben & Jerry's. I love salted caramel. I loved this. Great taste and nice, chewy, chunks of cookie. The caramel ice-cream with the salted caramel sauce tastes great and with the added bonus of being non-dairy it's good for those with a lactose intolerance and also fully vegan. Let's just say that the tub didn't last long!