Ben & Jerrys Dairy Free Salted Caramel Ice Cream 465Ml

4.9(57)Write a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerrys Dairy Free Salted Caramel Ice Cream 465Ml
£ 4.50
£0.97/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Caramel (5%) ice cream (with plant base) with brownie pieces (10%) and a salted caramel swirl (9%).
  • Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Salted Caramel Brownie frozen ice cream dessert features no dairy, creamy, salted caramelly, chunky, gooey brownie, tasty, euphoria, happiness, bliss, pure delight, large spoons, are you getting the gist yet? All the chunks & swirls you love, with none of the dairy!​ Ever wondered why we put so many chunks and swirls in our ice cream flavours? It’s because we just can’t bear to choose between them.
  • Buckle up & hang on tight as you embark on a journey to the peak of Euphoria! First stop: caramel vegan ice cream with salted caramel swirls so rich you might lose your spoon if you're not careful. Next up: brownies so fudgy & decadent that you'll be dreaming about them for weeks to come. Grab the nearest spoon and find out for yourself.
  • Quick question—do you know what’s better than creamy ​Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy caramel ice cream swirled with salted caramel swirls and stuffed full of chewy gooey brownies? This is a trick question, nothing. The answer is absolutely nothing. It's also made with Fairtrade-certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla, so you can feel good about every single scoop. Go on, dig in folks & enjoy the journey, vegan ice cream lover.
  • Ben & Jerry's Non Dairy Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream tub
  • This frozen ice cream dessert includes caramel with brownie pieces and a salted caramel swirl
  • Ben & Jerry’s operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • Non-Dairy Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • This Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy ice cream is Kosher, Halal & Vegan certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this vegan ice cream tub
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, glucose syrup, coconut fat, ALMOND paste (3%), WHEAT flour, vegetable oils (fully refined soybean, sunflower), pea protein, fat-reduced cocoa powder, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithin, SOY lecithin), corn starch, salt, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), molasses, vanilla extract, natural flavourings, BARLEY malt extract, acidity regulator (citric acid), malted BARLEY flour. > Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 21%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

465 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1000 kJ840 kJ840 kJ10%
Energy (kcal)239 kcal201 kcal201 kcal0%
Fat (g)11 g9 g9 g13%
of which saturates (g)6.9 g5.8 g5.8 g29%
Carbohydrate (g)34 g28 g28 g11%
of which sugars (g)24 g20 g20 g22%
Protein (g)1.7 g1.4 g1.4 g3%
Salt (g)0.25 g0.21 g0.21 g4%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 5 portions)----
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

57 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Deliciousness

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I am generally fond of salted caramel and this ice cream did not disappoint me at all. The sweetness is not over powering and very smooth. It left a very pleasant aftertaste in my mouth. So this is definitely one of my favourite now.

Yummy!!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Love love love Ben and Jerry's icecream anyway so knew I would love this one too Very tasty and full of flavour. I could eat this all day. I would definitely recommend to family and friends. Yummy yummy yummy!!

Yummy!!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Love love love Ben and Jerry's icecream anyway so knew I would love this one too Very tasty and full of flavour. I could eat this all day. I would definitely recommend to family and friends. Yummy yummy yummy!!

Loved the extras

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I've alway loved Ben and Jerry's ice-cream, especially for all the extra pieces they put in. This particular flavour did not disappoint me with this. I'd definitely have this flavour again! Surprising the non dairy element did not take away from the great taste and as someone who is lactose intolerant, thats a great bonus.

Really? No dairy

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

From the taste of this delightful ice cream you would in no way think it was non dairy, oh my goodness it's so creamy with the classic Ben and Jerry taste, delicious chunks of browny and velvety salted caramel sauce is divine. Honestly this is definitely worth a taste. I ended up eating the whole pot, shhh don't tell anyone

Very tasy

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This was the first time trying the new Vegan Ben & Jerry's non dairy salted caramel brownie ice cream! The Ice Cream had a nice and pleasant texture, good flavour, with plenty of brownies and plenty of salted caramel, absolutely delicious, however, it did taste slightly different than usual Ben & Jerry's cream based ice cream, nonetheless, it was ice cream and a very tasty one, smooth and very more ish.

Very tasy

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This was the first time trying the new Vegan Ben & Jerry's non dairy salted caramel brownie ice cream! The Ice Cream had a nice and pleasant texture, good flavour, with plenty of brownies and plenty of salted caramel, absolutely delicious, however, it did taste slightly different than usual Ben & Jerry's cream based ice cream, nonetheless, it was ice cream and a very tasty one, smooth and very more ish.

Amazing taste

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I bought this for my children whose dairy free and often miss out on chocolate based treats. This ice cream tastes amazing and has all the indulgence and delight of any other Ben and Jerry's flavours.

Amazing taste

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I bought this for my children whose dairy free and often miss out on chocolate based treats. This ice cream tastes amazing and has all the indulgence and delight of any other Ben and Jerry's flavours.

Oh. My. God. So more-ish!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I love Ben & Jerry's. I love salted caramel. I loved this. Great taste and nice, chewy, chunks of cookie. The caramel ice-cream with the salted caramel sauce tastes great and with the added bonus of being non-dairy it's good for those with a lactose intolerance and also fully vegan. Let's just say that the tub didn't last long!

