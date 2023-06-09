John Frieda Frizz Ease All In 1 Light Weight Serum 50Ml

J/F Frizz Ease All in 1 L/WGHT Serum 50ml

Say goodbye to frizz and instantly smooth fine, flyaway hair with this anti-frizz hair serum. This lightweight serum is perfect for fine, frizzy hair that needs instant smoothing. Expertly-formulated with argan, coconut and moringa oil, this hair serum for thin hair instantly tames frizz, protects against heat, repels humidity, hydrates and adds shine. John Frieda's iconic formulation with enhanced spreadability is the perfect add on to your styling hair care routine. Our much-loved serum bottle and pump are now made with 50% less plastic and made with 45% recycled material. You can now apply on wet or dry hair, with enhanced spreadability and quick absorption.

John Frieda®

- Provides 72-hour frizz protection - Resists 90% humidity - Heat protection up to 220°C - Safe for colour-treated hair - Vegan friendly formula

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage