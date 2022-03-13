We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Bigger Big Bros Enchiladas 650G

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1989kJ
473kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
11.9g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

low

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
1.53g

medium

26%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Sweet potato and mixed beans in plain tortillas with a tomato sauce, sweetcorn and red pepper salsa.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Our Wicked Kitchen fave made for two Sweet potato, spiced beans and rice in soft tortillas, topped with spiced sauce and roasted corn salsa.
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato (32%), Oat Drink [Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodate, Vitamin D], Plain Tortilla [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Salt], Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Beans (10%) [Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans], Tomato Passata, Tomato, Onion, Sweetcorn And Red Pepper Salsa (2%) [Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika Flakes, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper], Rapeseed Oil, Jalapeño Chilli, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Paprika Flakes, Muscovado Sugar, Cumin Seed, Sea Salt, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Thyme, Chilli Powder, Oregano, Yeast Extract, Basil, Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring, Clove Powder, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Bay Leaf, Olive Fruit Extract.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove film. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30 mins Place foil tray directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

650g e

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Full of flavour Didn’t taste of anything fake

5 stars

Full of flavour Didn’t taste of anything fake

Too sweet

3 stars

Love the concept and sound of the recipes but, for us, most of the products are too sweet and slightly gloopy.

