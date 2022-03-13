Wicked Kitchen Bigger Big Bros Enchiladas 650G

Full of flavour Didn’t taste of anything fake
Too sweet
Love the concept and sound of the recipes but, for us, most of the products are too sweet and slightly gloopy.
medium
low
medium
medium
INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato (32%), Oat Drink [Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodate, Vitamin D], Plain Tortilla [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Salt], Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Beans (10%) [Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans], Tomato Passata, Tomato, Onion, Sweetcorn And Red Pepper Salsa (2%) [Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika Flakes, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper], Rapeseed Oil, Jalapeño Chilli, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Paprika Flakes, Muscovado Sugar, Cumin Seed, Sea Salt, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Thyme, Chilli Powder, Oregano, Yeast Extract, Basil, Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring, Clove Powder, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Bay Leaf, Olive Fruit Extract.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Remove film. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30 mins Place foil tray directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
650g e
Average of 4 stars
