Plantastic Sweet Apricot & Ginger With Almond Flapjack X5

4.3(31)Write a review
£ 2.25
£0.45/each
Clubcard Price

Per Flapjack (34g)

Energy
566kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.7g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1659kJ

Product Description

  • Apricot and Ginger Flapjack Slices Baked with Nibbed Almonds.
  • Sweet, Sweet Apricot
  • These little wonders combine sweet apricot chunks with a little kick of ginger to get you going. Topped off with almond nibs for a deliciously crunchy taste sensation.
  • Our recipes are plant-based and don't use ingredients from animals. They are made in a bakery that does handle other ingredients including dairy, so if you have allergies, please check the allergy advice.
  • PEFC - PEFC™, PEFC Certified, Board from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-1375, www.pefc.co.uk
  • Plantastic trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • So Tasty, You'd Never Guess it's Plant-Based
  • Plant-Based
  • Source of Fibre
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Made to a Vegan Recipe
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Oat Flakes (37%), Light Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup (Golden Syrup) (13%), Diced Dried Apricots (10%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Apricot Flavoured Jam (4%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot Purée, Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Annatto Norbixin), Flavouring), Nibbed Almonds (3%), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Ground Ginger (0.5%), Rice Flour, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Tapioca Starch

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg, Milk, other Nuts and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us:
  • UK: 0800 022 3391
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • www.plantastic.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x Flapjacks

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Flapjack (34g)
Energy1659kJ566kJ
-395kcal135kcal
Fat14.7g5.0g
of which Saturates2.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate58.1g19.8g
of which Sugars34.2g11.7g
Fibre4.5g1.5g
Protein5.4g1.8g
Salt0.41g0.14g
This pack contains 5 portions--
31 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Very nice - but best to read the small print

4 stars

I did enjoy these flapjacks. They are moist and tasty. The ginger masks the apricots but that wasn't a big problem for me. Unfortunately, that these are plant-based turns out to mean the manufacturer considers palm oil to be ok, so I do question whether I ought to order them again. It is made plain on the pack that they may contain egg, milk other nuts (besides almonds) and soya, something that customers who shop On-line for their groceries may not realise.

Delicious

5 stars

Bought this product at half price. Absolutely delicious. Would happily recommend to friends and family. I think they are a little expensive at full price but would buy again if they were on offer.

Great vegan flapjacks

4 stars

These flapjacks have a decent taste with good amount of sugar. The only thing was that the ginger was a bit too overpowering. I liked the apricot flavour, the almonds flakes were a nice addition. Makes a great snack to have with tea or in lunchbox.

I have purchased these flapjacks by Plantastic qui

4 stars

I have purchased these flapjacks by Plantastic quite a few times by now - both in single format and multi-packs (of 3) - and was surprised, this time, to see that they had decided to make some changes. Whereas before their flapjacks were squared and quite large, they're now produced in the shape of (smaller) slices. I had actually thought that they were a little large for the amount of sugar, fat, etc, that they contained (and even mentioned this in an earlier review elsewhere), so I personally think that this was a positive step, allowing people who are perhaps trying to watch their intake for whatever reason more freedom to enjoy their flapjacks too. What you see is what you get with Plantastic's flapjacks. They are full of little pieces of apricot, topped with chopped almond, and you can really taste the ginger. In short, there's no skimping when it comes to ingredients. I do hope that they will work on improving their recipe further so as to make them a little healthier, though.

Tasty flapjacks, great ginger taste. I like the co

4 stars

Tasty flapjacks, great ginger taste. I like the combination of soft apricot pieces and the light crunchy almond.

Tasty

5 stars

A great plant based snack. The apricot gives it a nice sweet taste which is balanced by the ginger. Highly recommend to even non-vegans.

Nice flavour.

5 stars

These flapjacks have a nice flavour and make a great snack.

Delicious flapjack, it was moist, full of flavour

5 stars

Delicious flapjack, it was moist, full of flavour and plant based. Great value would definitely buy again!

Delicious but small (and sugary!)

4 stars

These are really tasty! More gingery than apricot but very nice regardless. Only downsides are that they’re quite small, quite a lot of sugar and a slight stodgy texture but it doesn’t bother me! Overall good vegan snack and sustainable packaging which is a bonus too!

My faviourite one

5 stars

This is my favourite flavour of the range, I really like the sweetness and filling snack.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

