Plantastic Sweet Apricot & Ginger With Almond Flapjack X5

Very nice - but best to read the small print
I did enjoy these flapjacks. They are moist and tasty. The ginger masks the apricots but that wasn't a big problem for me. Unfortunately, that these are plant-based turns out to mean the manufacturer considers palm oil to be ok, so I do question whether I ought to order them again. It is made plain on the pack that they may contain egg, milk other nuts (besides almonds) and soya, something that customers who shop On-line for their groceries may not realise.
Delicious
Bought this product at half price. Absolutely delicious. Would happily recommend to friends and family. I think they are a little expensive at full price but would buy again if they were on offer.
Great vegan flapjacks
These flapjacks have a decent taste with good amount of sugar. The only thing was that the ginger was a bit too overpowering. I liked the apricot flavour, the almonds flakes were a nice addition. Makes a great snack to have with tea or in lunchbox.
I have purchased these flapjacks by Plantastic quite a few times by now - both in single format and multi-packs (of 3) - and was surprised, this time, to see that they had decided to make some changes. Whereas before their flapjacks were squared and quite large, they're now produced in the shape of (smaller) slices. I had actually thought that they were a little large for the amount of sugar, fat, etc, that they contained (and even mentioned this in an earlier review elsewhere), so I personally think that this was a positive step, allowing people who are perhaps trying to watch their intake for whatever reason more freedom to enjoy their flapjacks too. What you see is what you get with Plantastic's flapjacks. They are full of little pieces of apricot, topped with chopped almond, and you can really taste the ginger. In short, there's no skimping when it comes to ingredients. I do hope that they will work on improving their recipe further so as to make them a little healthier, though.
Tasty flapjacks, great ginger taste. I like the combination of soft apricot pieces and the light crunchy almond.
Tasty
A great plant based snack. The apricot gives it a nice sweet taste which is balanced by the ginger. Highly recommend to even non-vegans.
Nice flavour.
These flapjacks have a nice flavour and make a great snack.
Delicious flapjack, it was moist, full of flavour
Delicious flapjack, it was moist, full of flavour and plant based. Great value would definitely buy again!
Delicious but small (and sugary!)
These are really tasty! More gingery than apricot but very nice regardless. Only downsides are that they’re quite small, quite a lot of sugar and a slight stodgy texture but it doesn’t bother me! Overall good vegan snack and sustainable packaging which is a bonus too!
My faviourite one
This is my favourite flavour of the range, I really like the sweetness and filling snack.