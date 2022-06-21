Tesco Finest Pink Lemonade Lollies 4X73ml

So light, refreshing and unusual
This is a truly different lolly. It's more like a fruit juice lolly but of pink lemonade. Since Tesco introduced it, it's a favourite on my weekly on-line shop and ordered weekly!
Delicious and refreshing
Lovely balance of lemon & raspberry. Not too tart, not too sweet. Refreshing. Will be a regular buy.
No flavour
No flavour at all. Really disappointing. Didn’t even finish them.
Refreshing
I buy these every week during my shop now - very tasty and refreshing for those warmer days
not much flavour
hardly any flavour not worth the money