Tesco Finest Pink Lemonade Lollies 4X73ml

3.7(6)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.68/100ml

One lolly

Energy
258kJ
61kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.2g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 353kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon juice and raspberry puree lollies.
  • "The ideal refreshing treat for a hot Summer, made with a blend of lemon juice and raspberry puree, with added sugar"
  • Pack size: 292ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice (18%), Raspberry Purée, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 73ml e (292ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne lolly (73g)
Energy353kJ / 83kcal258kJ / 61kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate20.2g14.7g
Sugars19.4g14.2g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

So light, refreshing and unusual

5 stars

This is a truly different lolly. It's more like a fruit juice lolly but of pink lemonade. Since Tesco introduced it, it's a favourite on my weekly on-line shop and ordered weekly!

Delicious and refreshing

5 stars

Delicious and refreshing

Lovely balance of lemon & raspberry. Not too tart,

5 stars

Lovely balance of lemon & raspberry. Not too tart, not too sweet. Refreshing. Will be a regular buy.

No flavour

1 stars

No flavour at all. Really disappointing. Didn’t even finish them.

Refreshing

5 stars

I buy these every week during my shop now - very tasty and refreshing for those warmer days

not much flavour

1 stars

hardly any flavour not worth the money

