Tesco Finest Fudge Yogurt 150G

Lovely creamy taste
A lovely treat
Just as it says on the label, this yoghurt is thick and creamy and perfect for a treat. Delicious flavour, a favourite in our house.
Really enjoyable and a lovely fudgy taste and very moreish.
My wife enjoys this very much,hence the order every week.
Lovely flavour and very creamy
great product
Loved this product but would really like bits of fudge in the yogurt like they have in the Co-Op ones
I love these yogurts and really enjoy one as a dessert or sometimes just as a snack during the day. It is smooth and tasty. I loved them even better when they used to have bits of fudge in the yogurt but they were changed a while ago. They are some of the best yogurts and I will continue to buy them.
A yummy dessert
Lovely as an after dinner dessert or a snack. Creamy and flavoursome.
Embarrassing
The "new" (i,e way cheaper) recipe isn't a scratch of the old one. My favourite yogurt and once a week treat has been ruined. Nothing finest or special about it at all. Just a bog standard toffee flavoured yogurt. Wont EVER be buying ANY finest range again
Very thick and creamy. Much better than the old one.