We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Fudge Yogurt 150G

4.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Finest Fudge Yogurt 150G
£ 0.70
£0.47/100g
Clubcard Price

Each pot (150g)

Energy
846kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.7g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 564kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Fudge yogurt.
  • Made with West Country milk by a family owned dairy.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Fudge Sauce (18%) [Water, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Salt], Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy564kJ / 135kcal846kJ / 202kcal
Fat6.8g10.2g
Saturates4.5g6.7g
Carbohydrate15.4g23.1g
Sugars13.6g20.4g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein2.8g4.2g
Salt0.10g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Indulgent Yoghurts & Dairy Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely creamy taste

5 stars

Lovely creamy taste

A lovely treat

5 stars

Just as it says on the label, this yoghurt is thick and creamy and perfect for a treat. Delicious flavour, a favourite in our house.

Really enjoyable and a lovely fudgy taste and very

5 stars

Really enjoyable and a lovely fudgy taste and very moreish.

My wife enjoys this very much,hence the order ever

5 stars

My wife enjoys this very much,hence the order every week.

Lovely flavour and very creamy

5 stars

Lovely flavour and very creamy

great product

4 stars

Loved this product but would really like bits of fudge in the yogurt like they have in the Co-Op ones

I love these yogurts and really enjoy one as a des

5 stars

I love these yogurts and really enjoy one as a dessert or sometimes just as a snack during the day. It is smooth and tasty. I loved them even better when they used to have bits of fudge in the yogurt but they were changed a while ago. They are some of the best yogurts and I will continue to buy them.

A yummy dessert

5 stars

Lovely as an after dinner dessert or a snack. Creamy and flavoursome.

Embarrassing

1 stars

The "new" (i,e way cheaper) recipe isn't a scratch of the old one. My favourite yogurt and once a week treat has been ruined. Nothing finest or special about it at all. Just a bog standard toffee flavoured yogurt. Wont EVER be buying ANY finest range again

Very thick and creamy. Much better than the old on

5 stars

Very thick and creamy. Much better than the old one.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here