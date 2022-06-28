We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Squeaky Bean Spanish Chorizo Style Slices 90G

4.4(5)Write a review
Squeaky Bean Spanish Chorizo Style Slices 90G
£ 2.50
£2.78/100g

Product Description

  • Plant-Based Spicy Slices Made from Wheat Gluten and Red Peppers
  • Product Packed in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Tuck Into Tasty
  • Ready to Eat
  • High Protein
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 90G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Gluten (33%), Coconut Oil, Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Iodised Salt (Sea Salt, Potassium Iodate), Tomato Concentrate, Beetroot Powder, Spices, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Flavourings, Dried Red Peppers (1%), Dextrose, Apple Vinegar, Onion Powder, Inactive Yeast, Garlic, Herbs

Allergy Information

  • May also not be suitable for customers with an allergy to Celery, Mustard and Soya due to manufacturing methods. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination, but for severe allergen sufferers, we advise that this product is not suitable. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1122Kj / 268Kcal
Fat13.0g
Of Which Saturates8.5g
Carbohydrates8.9g
Of Which Sugars3.2g
Fibre4.1g
Protein26g
Salt3.0g
View all Deli Slices, Ready to Eat Pieces & Falafels

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

after tasting the salami i wasn't expecting much f

3 stars

after tasting the salami i wasn't expecting much from this product but actually not bad...wouldn't go so far as to say i enjoyed it but it was alot better than the salami....actually did taste a bit like chorizo but nothing like the texture...

Lovely but pricey.

5 stars

Love this, nice and spicy with a good texture. It's a bit pricey but ok when it's on offer.

Absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

This was absolutely lovely! Tasted just like chorizo and really nice on a sandwich! So glad Tesco stock this 😃

10/10 recommend

4 stars

Delicious - texture, taste and smell are all amazing, good level of spiciness and quite meaty which I personally enjoy. Very impressive meat alternative, great for sandwiches! Knocked one star off for the price since there aren’t enough slices in one pack… but will definitely buy whenever on offer…

Surprisingly good

5 stars

I was surprised by how tasty these were. Really good, bold spicing and nice in a salad or a sandwich.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here