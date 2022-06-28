Squeaky Bean Spanish Chorizo Style Slices 90G

after tasting the salami i wasn't expecting much f
after tasting the salami i wasn't expecting much from this product but actually not bad...wouldn't go so far as to say i enjoyed it but it was alot better than the salami....actually did taste a bit like chorizo but nothing like the texture...
Lovely but pricey.
Love this, nice and spicy with a good texture. It's a bit pricey but ok when it's on offer.
Absolutely gorgeous
This was absolutely lovely! Tasted just like chorizo and really nice on a sandwich! So glad Tesco stock this 😃
10/10 recommend
Delicious - texture, taste and smell are all amazing, good level of spiciness and quite meaty which I personally enjoy. Very impressive meat alternative, great for sandwiches! Knocked one star off for the price since there aren’t enough slices in one pack… but will definitely buy whenever on offer…
Surprisingly good
I was surprised by how tasty these were. Really good, bold spicing and nice in a salad or a sandwich.