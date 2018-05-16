We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Spring Share Pack 450G

image 1 of Cadbury Spring Share Pack 450G
£7.00
£1.56/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk chocolates.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Spring Pop Up Inside
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vagetarians
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Invert Sugar Syrup, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Dried Egg Whites, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Best before and see side panelStore in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products.
  • Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g*Reference Intakes
Energy2039 kJ8400 kJ
-486 kcal2000 kcal
Fat22 g70 g
of which Saturates12 g20 g
Carbohydrate68 g260 g
of which Sugars64 g90 g
Fibre1.6 g-
Protein4.5 g50 g
Salt0.20 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
