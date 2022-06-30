We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From White Cob With Sourdough 400G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Free From White Cob With Sourdough 400G
£ 2.90
£0.72/100g

One slice

Energy
338kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1024kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free sliced white cob with sourdough, made with rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch and maize starch.
  • Scored by hand, our rustic cob is proved with a natural sourdough starter. Fermented over 18 hours for a subtle sourdough tang
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Yeast, Bamboo Fibre, Psyllium Husk Powder, Dried Egg White, Sugar, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), White Wine Vinegar, Maize Starch, Salt, Teff Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 3 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (33g)
Energy1024kJ / 244kcal338kJ / 80kcal
Fat5.2g1.7g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate40.9g13.5g
Sugars1.6g0.5g
Fibre8.8g2.9g
Protein3.9g1.3g
Salt0.92g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Breads & Rolls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not very nice

1 stars

This bread was very dry, I’ve tried other gluten free breads from Tesco and they are much better than this one. I thought the sour dough would give more flavour, but it was not the case. I threw most of the loaf away.

Brilliant product never stocked online now

5 stars

Really good. Its hard to get gluten free breads I find edible, and this was one. Again, Tesco no longer ever have it available, just one I got used to it being there and relied on it.

Not very enjoyable

1 stars

Not very nice I'm afraid 😕

Disappointing

1 stars

SO disappointing! Not a trace of sourdough, basically a dry, tasteless white bread. Never again!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here