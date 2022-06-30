Tesco Free From White Cob With Sourdough 400G

Not very nice
This bread was very dry, I’ve tried other gluten free breads from Tesco and they are much better than this one. I thought the sour dough would give more flavour, but it was not the case. I threw most of the loaf away.
Brilliant product never stocked online now
Really good. Its hard to get gluten free breads I find edible, and this was one. Again, Tesco no longer ever have it available, just one I got used to it being there and relied on it.
Not very enjoyable
Not very nice I'm afraid 😕
Disappointing
SO disappointing! Not a trace of sourdough, basically a dry, tasteless white bread. Never again!