Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 12 Double Rolls

£8.25

£0.16/100sht

100% more sheets per roll, lasts longer than a standard roll

Luxury Soft toilet tissue 12 white double rolls
• For softness and strength every time. • LASTS LONGER* 100% more sheets per roll • 12 rolls x 2 ply tissue. • Average 440 sheets per roll. • 12 double rolls = 24 standard rolls 100% more sheets per roll • MIX Paper from responsible sources FSC (R) C007254•''Rebellious hope is good, but earlier diagnosis is even better'' Dame Deborah James, Founder, Bowelbabe •We're proud to have partnered with Dame Deborah James and Cancer Research UK to raise awareness of bowel cancer •Together we will beat bowel cancer in partnership with BOWELBABE FUND for Cancer Research UK •Please see the common bowel cancer symptoms on the back of pack. •For more information and support, please speak to a Tesco Pharmacy colleagueⴕ or visit cruk.org/bowel •ⴕSelected stores, visit tesco.com/store locator to find your nearest pharmacist.You know your body best, so don’t ignore something that doesn’t look or feel quite right. Talk to your GP if you have any of these potential bowel cancer symptoms: A change in your normal bowel habit, such as looser poo, pooing more often or constipation Bleeding from your bottom or blood in your poo (blood can look bright red, dark red or turn your poo dark) Tummy pain (especially if it doesn’t go away) or a lump in your tummy Unexplained tiredness or breathlessness Losing weight without trying Even if it’s not on this list, listen to your body and get any unusual changes checked out. ⴕFor more information and support, please speak to a Tesco Pharmacy colleague or visit cruk.org/bowel Tesco Luxury Soft has been developed using the highest quality materials and advanced technology, combining softness and strength for a gentle and confident clean. FLUSHABLE WET WIPES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE We also recommend using Tesco Luxury Soft flushable moist toilet tissue wipes for an even fresher and cleaner feeling. THAT’S A WRAP We've wrapped our toilet rolls even tighter to make them more compact. Now we're able to fit more rolls on a lorry, which means there are fewer on the road per year. CORE Recycle FILM Don't recycle at home Recycle at large supermarket Contains 30% recycled plastic
Pack size: 5280SHT

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

12 rolls

