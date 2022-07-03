Tesco Salt & Pepper Squid 250G

Very nice starter.
Both my wife and I thoroughly enjoyed this product. Will certainly buy again.
Very tasty
Very tasty
Super squid
Was absolutely delicious. Loved it. Lived in Cyprus for some time and have missed the seafood we used to get in our local taverner. Will certainly be buying more
Horrible they had a weird fragrant taste, dog ende
Horrible they had a weird fragrant taste, dog ended up getting them
awful
Terrible, tough and covered with nasty very thick bready coating, reminiscent of equally terrible frozen southern fried chicken. Ate a few bits and gave rest to dog- please discontinue this product as it's a waste of precious money. If you want squid, buy it fresh over the counter and cook it yourself.
Fabulous. Well done Tesco.
Goes lovely with my 'Fish' Platters. A regular meal in my home as we are both Pescatarians. Please do not stop stocking it.
Good choice
Very tender and tasty. Just don't overcook
Bland
Wasnt keen on these at all. Quite bland and threw the other half of the bag away
Excellent!!! Please start making more seafood item
Excellent!!! Please start making more seafood items like this