We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Salt & Pepper Squid 250G

3.8(9)Write a review
Tesco Salt & Pepper Squid 250G
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
977kJ
233kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.80g

high

30%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 828kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of squid (Dosidicus gigas) coated in salt and pepper flour coating.
  • Tender pieces of squid coated in a light salt and pepper coating makes this the perfect snack with family and friends
  • Crisp and seasoned Tender squid coated in a crisp salt and pepper coating
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Squid (Mollusc) (79%), Wheat Flour, Fully Refined Soyabean Oil, Cornflour, Antioxidants (Monosodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Acetylated Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Paprika, White Pepper, Flavourings, Tapioca Dextrin, Black Pepper Granules, Sugar, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Red Pepper Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 12-15 mins Place in a single layer on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using squid caught in the Pacific Ocean using trawls.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (118g**)
Energy828kJ / 198kcal977kJ / 233kcal
Fat8.8g10.4g
Saturates4.4g5.2g
Carbohydrate13.8g16.3g
Sugars2.0g2.4g
Fibre3.3g3.9g
Protein14.2g16.8g
Salt1.53g1.80g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 236g.--
View all Frozen Seafood & Shellfish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

9 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very nice starter.

5 stars

Both my wife and I thoroughly enjoyed this product. Will certainly buy again.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

Super squid

5 stars

Was absolutely delicious. Loved it. Lived in Cyprus for some time and have missed the seafood we used to get in our local taverner. Will certainly be buying more

Horrible they had a weird fragrant taste, dog ende

1 stars

Horrible they had a weird fragrant taste, dog ended up getting them

awful

1 stars

Terrible, tough and covered with nasty very thick bready coating, reminiscent of equally terrible frozen southern fried chicken. Ate a few bits and gave rest to dog- please discontinue this product as it's a waste of precious money. If you want squid, buy it fresh over the counter and cook it yourself.

Fabulous. Well done Tesco.

5 stars

Goes lovely with my 'Fish' Platters. A regular meal in my home as we are both Pescatarians. Please do not stop stocking it.

Good choice

5 stars

Very tender and tasty. Just don't overcook

Bland

2 stars

Wasnt keen on these at all. Quite bland and threw the other half of the bag away

Excellent!!! Please start making more seafood item

5 stars

Excellent!!! Please start making more seafood items like this

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here