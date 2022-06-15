Tesco Liver, Bacon & Mash 400G

Tasty product and value for money
Tasty easy to prepare and good value for money
Really nice
Really nice and simple to cook/microwave
While I find this product to be of excellent quality, I am somewhat disappointed to see that the weight of this and several other similar products has been reduced by 50g, but the price stayed the same.
My husband really loves this prouct
Lovely
My husband loved it
What’s not to like? Liver….good. Mash….good. Gravy…good. Not enough for a main meal but great for a quick lunch/snack.
Good quality. Excellent value. Not likely to appeal to those below 60.
tasty tasty very tasty
yes it was very tasty.
Tasty and convenient.
It was acceptable quality and quite tasty, but would have liked more bacon.
Tasty enough. Sometimes the liver is a big chunk. Be nicer if sliced.