Tesco Liver, Bacon & Mash 400G

4.5(16)
Tesco Liver, Bacon & Mash 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
1598kJ
379kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

low

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

low

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.14g

medium

19%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Lamb's liver in onion gravy with sweetcure bacon and mashed potato.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Tender sliced lamb's liver and sweetcure bacon in a rich gravy.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Cooked Lamb's Liver (22%) [Lamb Liver, Wheat Flour], Water, Onion, Sweetcure Bacon (3%) [Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Honey, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Chicken Extract, Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion], Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Thyme, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film lid on sauce compartment for last 5 minutes of heating to brown bacon. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film lid on sauce compartment for last 5 minutes of heating to brown bacon. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 2 mins 30 secs (800W) / 2 mins (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 8 mins 30 secs / 8 mins
Heat on full power 5 mins (800W)/(900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 3 mins 30 secs (800W)/ 3 mins (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb and British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

16 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Tasty product and value for money

5 stars

Tasty easy to prepare and good value for money

Really nice

5 stars

Really nice and simple to cook/microwave

While I find this product to be of excellent quali

4 stars

While I find this product to be of excellent quality, I am somewhat disappointed to see that the weight of this and several other similar products has been reduced by 50g, but the price stayed the same.

Really goo

5 stars

My husband really loves this prouct

Lovely

5 stars

My husband loved it

What’s not to like? Liver….good. Mash….good. Gra

5 stars

What’s not to like? Liver….good. Mash….good. Gravy…good. Not enough for a main meal but great for a quick lunch/snack.

Good quality. Excellent value. Not likely to appea

4 stars

Good quality. Excellent value. Not likely to appeal to those below 60.

tasty tasty very tasty

5 stars

yes it was very tasty.

Tasty and convenient.

4 stars

It was acceptable quality and quite tasty, but would have liked more bacon.

Tasty enough. Sometimes the liver is a big chunk.

4 stars

Tasty enough. Sometimes the liver is a big chunk. Be nicer if sliced.

