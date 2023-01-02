Lucozade Alert Original 500Ml
each 500ml gives you
- Energy
- 352kJ
- 83kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 19.1g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.31g
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Energy Drink with sugars and sweeteners
- Get sharp with 'New' Lucozade Alert. A new and distinctive stimulation drink range from the iconic Lucozade brand. Lucozade Alert contains caffeine and vitamin B3 which helps reduce tiredness whilst still offering that same great Lucozade taste.
- As well as tasting great, we can reassure you that our drinks containers are fully recyclable and there are prompts to do so on the can.
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Caffeine (0.03%), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R), Niacin (Vitamin B3)
Storage
Best served cold. Enjoy on day of opening. Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End - See base of can
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- It is not recommended for children to drink due to its high caffeine content. We do not market drinks to children (under the age of 16).
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.
Net Contents
1ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 500ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|70/17
|352/83
|Carbohydrate, g
|3.8
|19.1
|of which sugars, g
|3.8
|19.1
|Salt, g
|0.06
|0.31
|Niacin, mg
|1.2
|7.5
|6.0
|38
|High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women or persons sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume moderately.
|*RI = Reference Intake
Safety information
It is not recommended for children to drink due to its high caffeine content. We do not market drinks to children (under the age of 16).
