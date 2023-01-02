We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Lucozade Alert Original 500Ml

Lucozade Alert Original 500Ml
£1.55
£0.31/100ml

each 500ml gives you

Energy
352kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.1g

-

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

-

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Energy Drink with sugars and sweeteners
  • Get sharp with 'New' Lucozade Alert. A new and distinctive stimulation drink range from the iconic Lucozade brand. Lucozade Alert contains caffeine and vitamin B3 which helps reduce tiredness whilst still offering that same great Lucozade taste.
  • As well as tasting great, we can reassure you that our drinks containers are fully recyclable and there are prompts to do so on the can.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Caffeine (0.03%), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R), Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Storage

Best served cold. Enjoy on day of opening. Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End - See base of can

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • It is not recommended for children to drink due to its high caffeine content. We do not market drinks to children (under the age of 16).

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

1ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 500ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal70/17352/83
Carbohydrate, g3.819.1
of which sugars, g3.819.1
Salt, g0.060.31
Niacin, mg1.27.56.038
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women or persons sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume moderately.----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Safety information

It is not recommended for children to drink due to its high caffeine content. We do not market drinks to children (under the age of 16).

