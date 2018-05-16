Maltesers Orange Button Chocolate Egg 274G

Product Description
- Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg. Maltesers Orange Buttons - Orange flavoured milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (7%).
- Hollow Egg
- Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25 g
- Maltesers Orange Buttons
- Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 32 g
- A Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with 3 bags of Maltesers Orange Buttons
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 274G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Net Contents
274g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 25 g (%*)
|Energy
|2209kJ
|552kJ (7%)
|-
|528kcal
|132kcal (7%)
|Fat
|29g
|7.2g (10%)
|of which saturates
|17g
|4.3g (22%)
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|15g (6%)
|of which sugars
|58g
|15g (17%)
|Protein
|7.5g
|1.9g (4%)
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.07g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
