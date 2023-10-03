Gillette Labs Shaving Gel 198ml

Gillette Labs Rapid Foaming Shave Gel 198ml

The GilletteLabs by Gillette Rapid Foaming Shave Gel cools to soothe skin and helps protect the skin while shaving. This men’s shaving gel is made without alcohol or dyes. To use, simply apply, shave, and rinse. To experience a quick, easy and refreshing shave, or the feeling of a hot towel shave, use this shaving gel with GilletteLabs razors. GilletteLab’s razors include GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar and the GilletteLabs Heated Razor. GilletteLabs’ range of products make great gift sets for men. This shaving gel has a has a light and refreshing fragrance and is made with infinitely recyclable material.

Quick & convenient: this shaving gel rapidly foams and easily rinses off, leaving no sticky residue Ultimate skin comfort: this gel cools to soothe the skin, made with sea kelp and without alcohol or dyes Skin protection: this shaving gel ensures seamless razor glide and helps protect your skin from shaving irritation Light and refreshing fragrance: cedar wood and orange peel combine to create a sophisticated and masculine scent Recyclable: made with infinitely recyclable material

Pack size: 198ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Isobutane, Parfum, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Menthol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Bisabolol, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, Glycerol Acetate/Panthenol, Niacinamide, Silica, Butylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Lecithin, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Extract, Zingiber Officinale Root Extract

Net Contents

198ml ℮