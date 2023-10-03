We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gillette Labs Shaving Gel 198ml

Gillette Labs Rapid Foaming Shave Gel 198ml
The GilletteLabs by Gillette Rapid Foaming Shave Gel cools to soothe skin and helps protect the skin while shaving. This men’s shaving gel is made without alcohol or dyes. To use, simply apply, shave, and rinse. To experience a quick, easy and refreshing shave, or the feeling of a hot towel shave, use this shaving gel with GilletteLabs razors. GilletteLab’s razors include GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar and the GilletteLabs Heated Razor. GilletteLabs’ range of products make great gift sets for men. This shaving gel has a has a light and refreshing fragrance and is made with infinitely recyclable material.
Quick & convenient: this shaving gel rapidly foams and easily rinses off, leaving no sticky residueUltimate skin comfort: this gel cools to soothe the skin, made with sea kelp and without alcohol or dyesSkin protection: this shaving gel ensures seamless razor glide and helps protect your skin from shaving irritationLight and refreshing fragrance: cedar wood and orange peel combine to create a sophisticated and masculine scentRecyclable: made with infinitely recyclable material
Pack size: 198ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Isobutane, Parfum, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Menthol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Bisabolol, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, Glycerol Acetate/Panthenol, Niacinamide, Silica, Butylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Lecithin, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Extract, Zingiber Officinale Root Extract

Net Contents

198ml ℮

