Twix Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg 246G

Twix Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg 246G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£3.00
£1.22/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg. Twix White Bar - White chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 25 g
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 23 g
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 25 g
  • A hollow milk chocolate egg with 1 Twix standard bar and 1 Twix white chocolate bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 246G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: https://ire.mars.com
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

246g ℮

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Vanilla Extract

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 25 g (%*)
Energy 2065kJ516kJ (6%)
-493kcal123kcal (6%)
Fat 24g5.9g (8%)
of which saturates 14g3.5g (18%)
Carbohydrate 65g16g (6%)
of which sugars 49g12g (13%)
Protein 4.4g1.1g (2%)
Salt 0.40g0.10g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 25 g--

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500)

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 23 g (%*)
Energy 2104kJ484kJ (6%)
-503kcal116kcal (6%)
Fat 25g5.8g (8%)
of which saturates 15g3.4g (17%)
Carbohydrate 64g15g (6%)
of which sugars 48g11g (12%)
Protein 4.8g1.1g (2%)
Salt 0.41g0.09g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 23 g--

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 25 g (%*)
Energy 2209kJ552kJ (7%)
-528kcal132kcal (7%)
Fat 29g7.2g (10%)
of which saturates 17g4.3g (22%)
Carbohydrate 59g15g (6%)
of which sugars 58g15g (17%)
Protein 7.5g1.9g (4%)
Salt 0.27g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 23 g--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

