Carte D'or Strawberry Ice Cream 900Ml

4.7(62)Write a review
image 1 of Carte D'or Strawberry Ice Cream 900Ml
£ 3.75
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Strawberry ice cream with candied strawberry pieces (10%)
  • Carte D'Or Delightful Strawberry Ice Cream Dessert – a refreshing classic at its best, now available in a paper tub! Take a moment to spoil yourself, family, or friends with a scoop of irresistibly smooth and creamy textured strawberry ice cream with the added indulgence of delicious pieces of strawberry. Hand-picked and sustainably sourced Senga Sengana strawberries from Europe are selected by Carte D'Or for their sweet yet sharp flavour and ability to hold their texture in ice cream – all to give our ice cream its rich and authentic taste. We want our impact on people and planet to be a positive one. That's why our ice cream is now available in a responsibly sourced, recyclable paper tub, made with 93% less plastic.** Why not try a scoop of refreshing strawberry ice cream with your Eton Mess, or served on top of fresh strawberries or vanilla cheesecake for an indulgent treat? This frozen dessert provides the perfect flourish to top off a special mealtime with family and friends or simply makes for an indulgent weekday after dinner treat. Carte D’Or has been the expert in delicious desserts since our culinary beginnings as a restaurant brand in Paris. Today, we combine the finest ingredients with 40 years of knowledge and skill to craft a truly indulgent dessert experience. You get so much M'Or with Carte D'Or. If you like this Carte D’Or Ice Cream Dessert, why not try our other popular flavours, including Indulgent Chocolate, Rich Salted Caramel, or Madagascan Vanilla Light? *at least 50% of the fruits used in this product are sustainably farmed. **Compared to previous Carte D’Or packaging.
  • Carte D'Or Delightful Strawberry Ice Cream Dessert – a classic strawberry flavour with a soft and creamy texture
  • The same great quality Carte D'Or ice cream now in a responsibly sourced, recyclable paper tub – made with 93% less plastic**
  • Hand-picked and sustainably grown Senga Sengana strawberries* give our ice cream a deliciously sweet and authentic taste
  • The strawberries for our Carte D'Or Delightful Strawberry ice cream are specifically chosen for their unique taste and intense colour
  • Carte D'Or frozen dessert adds an extra indulgent touch to a mealtime with family and friends – enjoy a scoop of our strawberry ice cream on its own or serve it alongside vanilla cheesecake
  • Irresistibly delicious ice cream made with high-quality and sustainably sourced strawberries* – you get M’Or with Carte D’Or
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, strawberry puree (20%)¹, sugar, strawberries (7%)¹, glucose-fructose syrup, coconut fat, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, glucose syrup, whey solids (MILK), lemon juice concentrate, red beetroot juice concentrate, carrot juice concentrate, emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum, carrageenan), flavourings, fructose, acidity regulator (citric acid), colour (curcumin). May contain: wheat and nuts. ¹At least 50% of the fruits used in this product are sustainably farmed. For more information: www.wallsicecream.com

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

900 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml Unprepared
Energy (kJ)692 kJ367 kJ
Energy (kcal)166 kcal88 kcal
Fat (g)5.3 g2.8 g
of which saturates (g)4.7 g2.5 g
Carbohydrate (g)26 g14 g
of which sugars (g)24 g13 g
Protein (g)2.5 g1.3 g
Salt (g)0.1 g0.05 g
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 9 portions)--
62 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Lovely fresh natural strawberry taste.

5 stars

When they labelled this as strawberry - they weren't lying. It is really fruity to taste - fresh and natural tasting. one of the best strawberry ice-creams we have tasted.

Strawberry ice cream to savour.

5 stars

It was good texture, lovely flavour and enjoyed pieces of fruit throughout

Delicious ice cream and great value price while on

5 stars

Delicious ice cream and great value price while on offer

Strawberry icecream

5 stars

Delicious my grandson says I buy it for him as he loves icecream he said it’s the best strawberry icecream

Lively creamy and delicious, especially with Engli

4 stars

Lively creamy and delicious, especially with English strawberries.

Yummy

5 stars

Excellent with pieces for strawberry just the right size. Quite a soft ice cream and utterly delicious. Will buy this in the wi nter months when strawberries not available. Love it!

Very refreshing loved ice cream did not like carto

4 stars

Very refreshing loved ice cream did not like carton

Good value

4 stars

Nice. Decent quality for price. Plenty of flavour. Good family dessert.

Delicious !

5 stars

Husband loves strawberry ice cream and says this one is delicious unlike so many that are too sweet and jam-like.

Okay

4 stars

It was good. But not as good as I expected the strawberry flavour was more muted and artificial then I expected. Along with there only being 3 "chunks" of strawberry in the tub. But over all a going icecream.

1-10 of 62 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

