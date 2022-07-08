We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gu Double Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake Desserts 2X82g

4.2(4)Write a review
image 1 of Gu Double Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake Desserts 2X82g
£3.50
£2.14/100g

Product Description

  • 2 Double Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecakes
  • All our iconic Gü packaging is fully recyclable, although we know most of you love to keep the ramekins and re-use them at home! Share your Gü ramekin re-use creations with us on Instagram @gudesserts and on Facebook and Twitter @gupuds.
  • Gü Double Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake Desserts: A rich chocolate ganache paired with layers of vanilla cheesecake and smooth chocolate crème, all on a chocolate biscuit base.
  • If you're ever wondering if a Gü dessert is acceptable at 11 am, just know that somewhere, somebody is tucking into a Gü every single second...
  • At Gü, we've perfected the art of the perfect dessert. Our patisserie chefs craft all our desserts, so you get intense flavour in every spoonful, with each dessert featuring our iconic layers.
  • We've been creating restaurant quality, seriously good desserts since 2003. Our indulgent desserts range features Cheesecakes, Hot Desserts, Mousse, Free From Desserts, Light Low Calorie Desserts and Gü Bakery Inspirations.
  • Flavours and quality ingredients - the Gü range is about creating an indulgent dessert moment. So why not try our delicious cheesecakes? Choose from Salted Caramel Cheesecakes, Gü Zillionaires Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cheesecakes, Double Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecakes, Chocolate Orange Cheesecakes, Spanish Lemon Cheesecakes, Wild Strawberry & Clotted Cream Cheesecakes, Peruvian Lime Cheesecakes.
  • Pack size: 164G

Information

Ingredients

Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mascarpone Cheese (Milk), Dark Chocolate (7%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Milk Chocolate (4.5 %) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate (2.5 %) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cocoa Powder, Modified Starch, Beef Gelatine, Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold.

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C.Don't freeze me.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me cold.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Gü Ltd,
  • Dunmow Road,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • CM23 5PA.

Return to

  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Gü Ltd,
  • Dunmow Road,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • CM23 5PA.

Net Contents

2 x 82g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 82g ramekin
Energy kJ16611362
kcal399327
Fat (g)2722
of which saturates (g)1613
Carbohydrate (g)3428
of which sugars (g)2621
Fibre (g)1.91.6
Protein (g)3.83.1
Salt (g)0.230.19
4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely scrummy lovely

5 stars

Absolutely scrummy lovely

I had it after my main meal and I liked it but mus

3 stars

I had it after my main meal and I liked it but must say that I did prefer the orange one which was sent as a substitution when you did not have the double chocolate and vanilla one. I did not know you had the orange one otherwise I would have had it before.

Delicious. Just enough of superb chocolate sweetn

5 stars

Delicious. Just enough of superb chocolate sweetness to satisfy.

Bit pricey to have on a regular basis but for a tr

4 stars

Bit pricey to have on a regular basis but for a treat is the best. I know the glass containers can be recycled but it does seem a bit ott and probably adds to the cost. Therefore only given 4 stars.Will def buy again and for taste and decent size portions would recommend, occasionally!

