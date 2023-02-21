We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Estrella Damm Beer 500Ml

4(1)Write a review
Estrella Damm Beer 500Ml
£2.20
£4.40/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager Beer
  • Estrella Damm premium lager beer has been brewed in Barcelona with Mediterranean ingredients since 1876.
  • The quality of our ingredients is of the utmost importance and as such, we work very closely with local Mediterranean farmers, sourcing everything within 160km of the brewery.
  • Voted ‘Best Beer Brand' in 2019 and 2020 by Restaurant Magazine in the UK.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt (11%), Rice (4%), Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Light amber and golden bright beer, with a pale and persistent head. Complex and delicate aroma. The bitterness and tasty palate characterized by the cereal notes produce a very refreshing finish

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

4.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • C.C. Damm S.L.,
  • Rosselló 515,
  • 08025 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Importer address

  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.

Return to

  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

BE AWARE CONTENT OF BOTTLE REDUCED PRICE THE SAME!

4 stars

Normally this bottle is 660ml to my surprise it has been reduced to 500ml without any mention thats its less and still charging the price of 660ml, very crafty!

