Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilll'd Peanut Butter Non Dairy 465Ml

Delicious
This Ben & Jerry's Netflix Chilll'ed is a super edition to the B&J family. The pieces are yummy the flavour is delicious too! I would definitely recommend this ice cream as an addition to your evening with Netflix or not!
Crunchy Heaven!
I finally got my hands on this ice cream and my oh my! Crunchy goodness to the max. Its so rich and creamy and tasty absolutely amazing! The pretzel and peanut butter complements each other so well and its great for a nice little pudding after dinner. So tasty! Its by far my favourite
Great taste
I got this Ben and Jerry's ice cream flavour to try as something different to my usual dessert. What's not to love peanut butter flavour, with sweet and salty swirls and brownie pieces, yum! The balance of flavours are just the right mix to compliment one another without being over the top.
I would die for this ice cream
This is easily the best vegan ice cream I have ever tried. And I have tried A LOT. Please lord never take this off the shelves. Worth e v e r y penny
Exactly what you'd expect
Ben and Jerrys are the masters of ice cream and this flavour was no exception. All of the flavour you would expect from this brand, smooth, creamy and just delicious. Will absolutely be buying again probably more than once.
Amazing taste and flavour
I tried the ice cream tonight and had to stop myself eating the whole tub it tasted that good, salty, sweet and the chocolate brownie pieces are yummy. I think this is the most perfect ice cream. Just make sure you have 2 tubs.
The best ever!
What can I say that hasn't already been said about Ben and Jerry's ice cream? Probably nothing. This is in my opinion their best flavour! The whole sweet and salty umami flavour is just amazing. I am a huge fan so I will continue to buy their products.
Perfect night in
Full of flavour, great on its own or with fruit or even in a cone. I had it straight from the tub with a spoon for myself and my husband. Binged some netflix and throughly enjoyed. Can't wait to try some other flavours