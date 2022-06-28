We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilll'd Peanut Butter Non Dairy 465Ml

4.8(61)Write a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilll'd Peanut Butter Non Dairy 465Ml
£ 4.50
£0.97/100ml
Clubcard Price

2x scoop = 100ml/83g

Energy
949kJ
226kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1158 kJ

Product Description

  • Peanut butter (5%) ice cream (with plant base) with sweet & salty pretzel swirls (9%) & brownie pieces (10%).
  • Netflix & Chilll'd vegan ice cream contains non-dairy peanut butter ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls and brownie pieces
  • Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
  • Non-Dairy Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilll'd contains peanut butter non-dairy ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls and brownies pieces. We've teamed up with Netflix to churn up an extra special vegan treat for your next chill sesh! Follow the sweet and salty pretzel swirls as you follow the plot of your favourite drama, and dig out a fudgy brownie piece every time you laugh out loud at that new comedy special. Just like your Netflix queue, this tub has something for everyone in your crew. And because it's made with almond milk and is certified vegan, Netflix & Chilll'd Non-Dairy has even your dairy-free friends covered. Whether you're streaming a laugh-out-loud comedy, an edge-of-your-seat drama, or a hey-I-didn't-know-that documentary, it's incomplete without a tasty treat and plenty of spoons. And while you may fight for control of the remote, there are plenty of those brownies pieces to go around. Euphoria awaits under the lid of a tub of Netflix & Chilll'd Non-Dairy — go forth and chillax, dessert lover. Netflix & Chilll'd Non-Dairy is made with Fairtrade Certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla. Plus, it all comes nestled in responsibly sourced packaging. Now that's extra sweet! If you can't get enough of this Ben & Jerry's non-dairy ice cream, why not try our other vegan options? We've got Non-Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie vegan ice cream, or Cookies on Non-Dairy Cookie Dough vegan ice cream, and many more flavours. Give them all a try.
  • There's something for everyone to watch on Netflix & flavours for everyone to enjoy from Ben & Jerry's, so we've teamed up to bring you a chillaxing new creation that's certain to satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving.
  • It's a flavourful world, & everyone is invited to grab a spoon! Enjoy!
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
  • TM © Netflix Inc. 2021
  • ©Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc. 2021 29052
  • ®Reg TM
  • Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilll'd vegan ice cream tub
  • This frozen dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • This Ben & Jerry's vegan ice cream tub is Kosher, Halal, Vegan certified
  • Ben & Jerry's uses responsibly sourced packaging for this non-dairy ice cream tub
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Fat, Flours (Wheat, Malted Barley), Vegetable Oils (Fully Refined Soybean, Rapeseed), Peanuts (4%), Almond Paste (3%), Starch, Pea Protein, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soy Lecithin), Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Vanilla Extract, Yeast, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Vanilla, Cocoa: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 17%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Barley, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK
  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Free Post ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • IE

Return to

  • UK
  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Free Post ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Phone: 0800 169 6123
  • www.benjerry.co.uk
  • IE
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

465ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml = 2 x scoop**%* Per 2 x scoop**
Energy1158 kJ949 kJ
-276 kcal226 kcal11%
Fat15 g13 g19%
of which saturates7.1 g5.8 g29%
Carbohydrate31 g25 g10%
of which sugars19 g16 g18%
Protein3.3 g2.7 g5%
Salt0.31 g0.25 g4%
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**2x scoop = 100ml = 83g, 465ml/384g ≈4.5 x (2x scoop)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

61 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This Ben & Jerry's Netflix Chilll'ed is a super edition to the B&J family. The pieces are yummy the flavour is delicious too! I would definitely recommend this ice cream as an addition to your evening with Netflix or not!

Crunchy Heaven!

4 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I finally got my hands on this ice cream and my oh my! Crunchy goodness to the max. Its so rich and creamy and tasty absolutely amazing! The pretzel and peanut butter complements each other so well and its great for a nice little pudding after dinner. So tasty! Its by far my favourite

Great taste

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I got this Ben and Jerry's ice cream flavour to try as something different to my usual dessert. What's not to love peanut butter flavour, with sweet and salty swirls and brownie pieces, yum! The balance of flavours are just the right mix to compliment one another without being over the top.

I would die for this ice cream

5 stars

This is easily the best vegan ice cream I have ever tried. And I have tried A LOT. Please lord never take this off the shelves. Worth e v e r y penny

Exactly what you'd expect

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Ben and Jerrys are the masters of ice cream and this flavour was no exception. All of the flavour you would expect from this brand, smooth, creamy and just delicious. Will absolutely be buying again probably more than once.

Amazing taste and flavour

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I tried the ice cream tonight and had to stop myself eating the whole tub it tasted that good, salty, sweet and the chocolate brownie pieces are yummy. I think this is the most perfect ice cream. Just make sure you have 2 tubs.

The best ever!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

What can I say that hasn't already been said about Ben and Jerry's ice cream? Probably nothing. This is in my opinion their best flavour! The whole sweet and salty umami flavour is just amazing. I am a huge fan so I will continue to buy their products.

Perfect night in

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Full of flavour, great on its own or with fruit or even in a cone. I had it straight from the tub with a spoon for myself and my husband. Binged some netflix and throughly enjoyed. Can't wait to try some other flavours

