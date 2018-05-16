We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Maltesers Crunchy Chocolate Giant Egg 496G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Maltesers Crunchy Chocolate Giant Egg 496G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£12.00
£2.42/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Hollow egg - Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (7.0%). Maltesers Mini Bunny - Milk chocolate with a malt filing (21%) and honeycombed (3.7%). Maltesers Bunny - Milk chocolate with a malt filing (31%) and honeycombed pieces (5.5%).
  • Hollow egg
  • Portions per pack: ~ 15, Portion size: 25g
  • Maltesers Mini Bunny
  • Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.6g
  • Maltesers Bunny
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 29g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 496G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: https://ire.mars.com
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

496g ℮

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • A Milk Chocolate Egg Full of Crunchy Pieces
  • 2 Maltesers® Bunnies
  • 1 Bag of Mini Bunnies

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 11.6g (%*)
Energy2247kJ261kJ (3%)
-538kcal62kcal (3%)
Fat31g3.5g (5%)
of which saturates18g2.0g (10%)
Carbohydrate58g6.7g (3%)
of which sugars54g6.3g (7%)
Protein7.4g0.9g (2%)
Salt0.35g0.04g (<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.6g--

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • A Milk Chocolate Egg Full of Crunchy Pieces
  • 2 Maltesers® Bunnies
  • 1 Bag of Mini Bunnies

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate Contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
Energy2208kJ552kJ (7%)
-528kcal132kcal (7%)
Fat29g7.2g (10%)
of which saturates17g4.3g (22%)
Carbohydrate59g15g (6%)
of which sugars56g14g (16%)
Protein7.7g1.9g (4%)
Salt0.30g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: ~ 15, Portion size: 25g--

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • A Milk Chocolate Egg Full of Crunchy Pieces
  • 2 Maltesers® Bunnies
  • 1 Bag of Mini Bunnies

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g (%*)
Energy2262kJ656kJ (8%)
-542kcal157kcal (8%)
Fat31g9.0g (13%)
of which saturates18g5.1g (26%)
Carbohydrate57g17g (7%)
of which sugars52g15g (17%)
Protein7.4g2.1g (4%)
Salt0.38g0.12g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 29g--
View all Extra Large Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here