The Tofoo Co. Straight To Wok Naked 280G
Each 70g serving (as sold) provides:
- Energy
- 721kJ
-
- 174kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.8g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1030kJ
Product Description
- Organic handmade tofu cubes, dusted in cornflour for added crunch.
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
- Too good to be 'fu
- Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo definitely isn't. It's spelt differently because it's not like other tofu.
- Handmade in Yorkshire with natural ingredients to a traditional Japanese recipe, it's pre-pressed and ready for anything. Anyone can join the tofu revolution. Tofoo for all!
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/NON EU Agriculture
- Soil Association Organic - Non UK Agriculture
- Organic
- Tofu with Taste
- Stir-Fry in 10 Mins
- Our bean guarantee
- Sustainable
- GM free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Tofu* (83%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari), Rapeseed Oil*, Cornflour*, *Denotes Organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or below. Keep frozen.Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot prior to serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6/10 mins
Pre-heat oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging and place the cubes as a single layer on a non-stick baking tray. Place in the centre of the oven.
Bake for 10 mins until golden.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Medium heat/10 mins
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan and fry over a medium heat for 10 mins, stirring constantly so the cubes don't stick. Cook until golden brown.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Our Tofoo cubes are high in protein and dusted with cornflour
- So simply chuck them in a pan
- Add whatever else you fancy and enjoy
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Return to
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
- The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
- 5th Floor,
- Beaux Lane House,
- D02 DH60,
- Ireland.
- Get in touch at hello@tofoo.co.uk
Net Contents
280g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Serving Approx 70g
|Energy
|1030kJ
|721kJ
|-
|248kcal
|174kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|10.8g
|- of which saturates
|1.8g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|5.8g
|- of which sugars
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.2g
|Protein
|18.0g
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.01g
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.