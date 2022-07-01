Nobilo Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

10/10 from me!
Very nice New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.
Sauvignon Blanc
Good, very similar to other wines on the market
Oh yes, it’s back
Such a lovely surprise seeing this fabulous wine make its appearance again, even better you’ve added it at club card prices. Well done Tesco
Not unpleasant but not my idea of a MarlboroughSau
Not unpleasant but not my idea of a MarlboroughSauv Blanc. Dryish white swigger.
WOW!!
Nobilo has been missing from our shelves for a few years but it's back with a WOW!! Well done Tesco