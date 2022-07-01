We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nobilo Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

Product Description

  • White Wine
  • Our Sauvignon Blanc has distinct notes of fresh melon and citrus; a perfect match for your favourite salad, seafood and poultry dishes.
  • With 300 years of family winemaking tradition, each bottle of Nobilo is a promise of New Zealand winemaking at its finest.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Our Sauvignon Blanc has distinct notes of fresh melon and citrus

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Nobilo Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Primarily, the grapes that go into Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc are from Wairau Valley, which provide layers of tropical fruit flavors. These combine with grapes from the Awatere Valley which offer balance, with citrus-driven, fresh, crisp and vibrant flavors. Harvesting at night enables the winemakers to preserve the vibrant flavors, aided by a long, slow fermentation at cool temperatures. Keeping each vineyard block separate allows them different parcels to blend into Nobilo's signature sophisticated style

History

  • The Nobilo story began in 1943, when our namesake Nikola Nobilo moved from his native Croatia to New Zealand. Combining over 300 years of his families winemaking tradition Nikola was an early champion for New Zealand wine. He recognized the pristine landscape was ideal for Sauvignon Blanc with expansive sunlight valleys, rolling hills and mineral rich soils creating a unique fresh and crisp flavor profile. His focus on quality and a move toward varietal wines helped guide the industry to its success today

Regional Information

  • Marlborough, New Zealand

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Encirc Ltd,
  • Ashroad,
  • Elton,
  • Cheshire
  • CH2 4LF,

Importer address

  • E. & J. Gallowinery (Deutschland) GmbH,
  • Louisenstrasse 65,
  • 61348 Bad Homburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Encirc Ltd,
  • Ashroad,
  • Elton,
  • Cheshire
  • CH2 4LF,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

10/10 from me!

4 stars

Very nice New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

Sauvignon Blanc

4 stars

Good, very similar to other wines on the market

Oh yes, it’s back

5 stars

Such a lovely surprise seeing this fabulous wine make its appearance again, even better you’ve added it at club card prices. Well done Tesco

Not unpleasant but not my idea of a MarlboroughSau

2 stars

Not unpleasant but not my idea of a MarlboroughSauv Blanc. Dryish white swigger.

WOW!!

5 stars

Nobilo has been missing from our shelves for a few years but it's back with a WOW!! Well done Tesco

