We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange Drink 330Ml

4.4(97)Write a review
image 1 of San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange Drink 330Ml
£1.10
£0.33/100ml

Each can contains

Energy
272kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.5g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling orange beverage with 16% orange juice from concentrate, with sugar and sweetener.
  • SANPELLEGRINO Aranciata (Orange) is characterised by the wonderful citrusy finish and intense aromas of real juice and peel from sun-ripened oranges. It's a unique Italian treat inspired by homemade Aranciata: a carbonated drink mixing real orange juice, carbonated water and sugar.
  • An Italian tradition since 1932, SANPELLEGRINO Italian Sparkling Drinks have delighted the world with their authentic Italian taste. Allow your senses to take in the sun-ripened fruit. Its unique and intense taste make every moment special and allow you to enjoy life deliziosa any time you choose.
  • Sparkling Orange Beverage with 16% orange juice from concentrate, with sugar and sweeteners
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (16%), Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Orange Extract (0, 1%), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser: Pectins, Natural Orange Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Sweetener from natural origin

Storage

Best before: see base of can.Store in a clean, cool, dry and odourless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Stafford Lynch Ltd.,
  • Unit 101 Norhtwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,

Return to

  • UK Consumer Enquiries
  • (Mon-fri 9am-5pm): Freephone - 0800 000030
  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 IXY.
  • Ireland: Stafford Lynch Ltd,
  • Unit 101 Norhtwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Dublin,
  • D15 NN20.
  • Tel : (+353) 1 8023 100

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Can% RI* Per Can
Energy82kJ272kJ3%
-19kcal64kcal
Fat, of which:0.0g0.0g0%
saturates0.0g0.0g0%
Carbohydrate4.4g14.5g6%
of which: sugars4.4g14.5g16%
Fibre0.0g0.1g-
Protein0.1g0.3g<1%
Salt0.01g0.03g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Contains 1 serving---
View all Adult Soft Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

97 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great taste

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

San pellegrino is one of my favourite lemonades,I really enjoy it! This flavour is particularly refreshing,reminds me of summer days in Italy. I really recommend to try it if you haven't yet.

Excellent taste!

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

Really enjoyed this drink, the orange flavour was strong but not overpowering. It's a very light and refreshing beverage that I will be sure to try again.

Delicious

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

I have had many flavours before and this is equally if not more refreshing and tasty than the previous ones.

Delicious and refreshing

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

Pleasantly surprised with this drink, not quite what I was expecting. The drink wasn't as sweet as I expected it to be, you can really taste the oranges as if they were freshly squeezed. The drink has a slightly bitter aftertaste which I prefer myself. The portion size is idea for a single drink. This is the absolute perfect drink on a hot summers days or paired with a light lunch. It's fast become a firm favourite drink for me.

Tasty but a bit mild

4 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

A tasty, refreshing orange sparkling drink with a mild tangy orange taste. Not too fizzy and surprisingly light

Reminds me of grandma

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

This drink brings back memories of visiting grandma in Italy , the bitter tasting sparkling drink is refreshing and works great for those who don't want something too heavy to drink , it works well on its own or as an accompaniment in your lunch box or movie night , so many situations you can enjoy this product.

The taste was alright

3 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

Didn't wow me. It was not so bad though. If you are up for different tastes go for it. I guess we are used to the known famous sodas that new ones take a while to acquire. But it does taste like oranges and quite sparkly even when opened for long.

It has become my favourite drink!

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

The taste is so nice and moreish I absolutely love it. The only problem is that you can't put it down... once you have one you are looking to have the next one as quick as possible.

Not a fan

3 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

We were not a fan of this, myself and my husband tried this but neither of us enjoyed the taste. It was far too sour and cutting. He usually loves the lemon sanpellegrino too so I'm surprised he didn't like it but it wont be on my list to buy again unfortunately.

Refreshingly light

5 stars

A SAN PELLEGRINO Customer

I'm not one for overly fizzy drinks, but this hits the spot just taste artificial is light and extremely refreshing a great drink to have now we have sunshine back in our lives. Give it a try!

1-10 of 97 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here