Wicked Kitchen Korean Inspired Bbq Skewer Kit 350G

£ 3.50
£10.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1347kJ
323kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
18.6g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.3g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.54g

medium

26%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 998kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Soya, wheat and pea protein based kebab style pieces with a sachet of soya, garlic and ginger sauce.
  • SOYA, WHEAT & PEA PROTEIN Seasoned soya, wheat and pea protein pieces, ready to rack on wooden skewers and smother in a wicked sticky rich bulgogi BBQ glaze GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Soya Protein (21%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate], Soya, Garlic and Ginger Sauce (18%) [Water, Onion, Sugar, Red Pepper, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lime Juice, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Red Chilli, Alcohol, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper], Reconstituted Wheat and Pea Protein (12%) [Water, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein Isolate], Reconstituted Wheat Starch (8%), Sunflower Oil, Mushroom, Water, Onion, Wheat Gluten, Sugar Cane Fibre, Cornflour, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Tapioca Starch, Spices, Salt, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Beetroot Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Bean, Paprika, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Pea Protein, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat, Emulsifier (Guar Gum), Iron, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above; under the grill for 20 minutes, then brush the sauce evenly over the kebabs and place on the barbecue for 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Grill
Instructions: Temperature: Medium- High Time: 20 mins. Thread four kebab pieces onto two wooden skewers to make the kebabs. Place under a pre-heated grill for 15 minutes. Turn occasionally. Pour the sauce on top of the kebabs and cook for the final 5 minutes.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (135g**)
Energy998kJ / 239kcal1347kJ / 323kcal
Fat13.8g18.6g
Saturates1.6g2.1g
Carbohydrate10.3g13.9g
Sugars3.2g4.3g
Fibre5.6g7.6g
Protein15.7g21.2g
Salt1.14g1.54g
Vitamin B120.51µg0.69µg
Iron5.6mg7.6mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 270g.--

Safety information

Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

These are very nice, the whole family enjoyed them

5 stars

These are very nice, the whole family enjoyed them (not spicy, so kid-friendly). We used two packs for 4 people. The gas was empty after the winter (oops) so we ended up making them in the oven.

