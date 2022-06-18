Wicked Kitchen Korean Inspired Bbq Skewer Kit 350G

These are very nice, the whole family enjoyed them
These are very nice, the whole family enjoyed them (not spicy, so kid-friendly). We used two packs for 4 people. The gas was empty after the winter (oops) so we ended up making them in the oven.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 998kJ / 239kcal
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Soya Protein (21%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate], Soya, Garlic and Ginger Sauce (18%) [Water, Onion, Sugar, Red Pepper, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lime Juice, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Red Chilli, Alcohol, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper], Reconstituted Wheat and Pea Protein (12%) [Water, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein Isolate], Reconstituted Wheat Starch (8%), Sunflower Oil, Mushroom, Water, Onion, Wheat Gluten, Sugar Cane Fibre, Cornflour, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Tapioca Starch, Spices, Salt, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Beetroot Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Bean, Paprika, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Pea Protein, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat, Emulsifier (Guar Gum), Iron, Vitamin B12.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above; under the grill for 20 minutes, then brush the sauce evenly over the kebabs and place on the barbecue for 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: Temperature: Medium- High Time: 20 mins. Thread four kebab pieces onto two wooden skewers to make the kebabs. Place under a pre-heated grill for 15 minutes. Turn occasionally. Pour the sauce on top of the kebabs and cook for the final 5 minutes.
2 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
350g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (135g**)
|Energy
|998kJ / 239kcal
|1347kJ / 323kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|18.6g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.3g
|13.9g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|5.6g
|7.6g
|Protein
|15.7g
|21.2g
|Salt
|1.14g
|1.54g
|Vitamin B12
|0.51µg
|0.69µg
|Iron
|5.6mg
|7.6mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 270g.
|-
|-
Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..
