image 1 of Bassetts Vitamins Pregnancy 30 Pack
image 1 of Bassetts Vitamins Pregnancy 30 Packimage 2 of Bassetts Vitamins Pregnancy 30 Pack

Bassetts Vitamins Pregnancy 30 Pack

£14.00

£0.47/each

30 Strawberry & Orange flavoured Omega-3 DHA algae oil, multivitamin & multimineral food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.
Soft & ChewyOne-a-DayFolic Acid 400µgVitamin D 10µgWhen you're pregnant, your nutritional needs change. You can support a healthy pregnancy with multivitamins, multiminerals and Omega-3 DHA. We've put all the right nutrients in one tasty, soft and chewy pastille to help you and your baby throughout pregnancy. Each one-a-day pastille contains: Folic acid which contributes to maternal tissue growth, at the level recommended by the UK Department of Health and Social Care, plus Vitamin D to support healthy bones and muscles, and Omega-3 DHA.DevelopmentFolic acid contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancyImmune SupportVitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune systemTeethVitamin D helps support healthy teethBones & MusclesVitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle functionWellbeingVitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function and Iron contributes to normal cognitive functionEnergyIron and Vitamin B12 help reduce tiredness and fatigue and contribute to the release of energy from foodOmega-3 DHAContains Algae oil, which is a source of DHA, an essential Omega-3 fatty acidHormonal BalanceIodine supports normal thyroid function and Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activity
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Blend of 17 Vitamins, Minerals & OilOmega-3 DHA, Multivitamins & MultimineralsNo added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugarsNatural flavours and colours
Folic acid contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancyVitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle functionIron and Vitamin B12 help reduce tiredness and fatigue and contribute to the release of energy from foodVitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune systemContains Algae oil, which is a source of DHA, an essential Omega-3 fatty acidVitamin D helps support healthy teethIodine supports normal thyroid function and Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activityVitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function and Iron contributes to normal cognitive function
No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, Oil from the Micro-algae Schizochytrium sp., Colours (Anthocyanins, Mixed Carotenes), Acid (Malic Acid), Strawberry Flavouring, Dexpanthenol, Orange Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Ferrous Citrate, Nicotinamide, Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Zinc Citrate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Thiamin Hydrochlorid, Cupric Citrate, D-Biotin, Potassium Iodate, Phylloquinone, Sodium Selenite, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily.Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years

