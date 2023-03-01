Bassetts Vitamins Pregnancy 30 Pack

30 Strawberry & Orange flavoured Omega-3 DHA algae oil, multivitamin & multimineral food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.

Soft & Chewy One-a-Day Folic Acid 400µg Vitamin D 10µg When you're pregnant, your nutritional needs change. You can support a healthy pregnancy with multivitamins, multiminerals and Omega-3 DHA. We've put all the right nutrients in one tasty, soft and chewy pastille to help you and your baby throughout pregnancy. Each one-a-day pastille contains: Folic acid which contributes to maternal tissue growth, at the level recommended by the UK Department of Health and Social Care, plus Vitamin D to support healthy bones and muscles, and Omega-3 DHA. Development Folic acid contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancy Immune Support Vitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune system Teeth Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth Bones & Muscles Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle function Wellbeing Vitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function and Iron contributes to normal cognitive function Energy Iron and Vitamin B12 help reduce tiredness and fatigue and contribute to the release of energy from food Omega-3 DHA Contains Algae oil, which is a source of DHA, an essential Omega-3 fatty acid Hormonal Balance Iodine supports normal thyroid function and Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activity Our Guide to NRV* 15% a little top-up 30% a bit more support 50% supporting daily diet 100% fully supporting daily diet 200% or 300% a specific recommendation *NRV=Nutrient Reference Value.

Have You Seen... Our delicious range of products for all the family?

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Blend of 17 Vitamins, Minerals & Oil Omega-3 DHA, Multivitamins & Multiminerals No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars Natural flavours and colours

Folic acid contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancy Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium and helps support healthy bones and muscle function Iron and Vitamin B12 help reduce tiredness and fatigue and contribute to the release of energy from food Vitamins C and D and Zinc help support the immune system Contains Algae oil, which is a source of DHA, an essential Omega-3 fatty acid Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth Iodine supports normal thyroid function and Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activity Vitamins B6 and B12 support normal psychological function and Iron contributes to normal cognitive function

No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, Oil from the Micro-algae Schizochytrium sp., Colours (Anthocyanins, Mixed Carotenes), Acid (Malic Acid), Strawberry Flavouring, Dexpanthenol, Orange Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Ferrous Citrate, Nicotinamide, Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Zinc Citrate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Thiamin Hydrochlorid, Cupric Citrate, D-Biotin, Potassium Iodate, Phylloquinone, Sodium Selenite, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Net Contents

30 x Pastilles

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily. Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years