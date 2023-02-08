Jim Jams Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Spread 330G

Superb.
I love this spread I also like the chocolate orange flavour but you are out of it again.
Fantastic flavour, a great sugar free option. Sup
Fantastic flavour, a great sugar free option. Super creamy taste, chocolatey and no sugar!
Natural Sweetener (Maltitol), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa 14%, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt 0.5%, Natural Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 months. Do not refrigerate. Best before end: See lid
Made in Belgium
330g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2021 kJ / 489 kcal
|Fat
|38g
|of which saturates
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|50g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I love this spread I also like the chocolate orange flavour but you are out of it again.
Fantastic flavour, a great sugar free option. Super creamy taste, chocolatey and no sugar!