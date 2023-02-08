We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Jim Jams Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Spread 330G

5(2)
Jim Jams Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Spread 330G
£2.80
£0.85/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Spreads made with 100% plant based ingredients.
  • Salted caramel flavoured dark chocolate spread with sweeteners (maltitol)
  • Maltitol is a naturally sourced sweetener that contains fewer calories than sugar.
  • "As a mum, I was shocked at the amount of sugar in the best selling chocolate spreads. Our mission was to create an even more delicious tasting spread but without adding any sugar"
  • Kellie Bath, Mum & Co-Founder of JimJams Spreads
  • Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
  • Natural Ingredients
  • No Gluten
  • Plant Based
  • No Added Sugar - JimJams products contains occurring sugars
  • Vegan Product
  • Pack size: 330G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Natural Sweetener (Maltitol), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa 14%, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt 0.5%, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Made and packed in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Milk & Soy. Not suitable for customers with Milk, Nut & Soy allergies. For allergens see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 months. Do not refrigerate. Best before end: See lid

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • JimJams Spreads Ltd,
  • PO Box 12312,
  • Halstead,
  • C09 9AX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • JimJams Spreads Ltd,
  • PO Box 12312,
  • Halstead,
  • C09 9AX,
  • UK.
  • jimjams-spreads.co.uk

Net Contents

330g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2021 kJ / 489 kcal
Fat38g
of which saturates9.1g
Carbohydrate50g
of which sugars<0.5g
Fibre4.3g
Protein3.1g
Salt0.5g
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Superb.

5 stars

I love this spread I also like the chocolate orange flavour but you are out of it again.

Fantastic flavour, a great sugar free option. Sup

5 stars

Fantastic flavour, a great sugar free option. Super creamy taste, chocolatey and no sugar!

