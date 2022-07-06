We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Black Cherry Yogurt 150G

Tesco Finest Black Cherry Yogurt 150G
£ 0.70
£0.47/100g
Each pot (150g)

Energy
708kJ
169kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.5g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 472kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Black cherry yogurt.
  • Made with West Country milk by a family owned dairy.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Black Cherry (18%), Sugar, Black Cherry Purée (2%), Cornflour, Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Elderberry Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy472kJ / 113kcal708kJ / 169kcal
Fat5.2g7.8g
Saturates3.4g5.2g
Carbohydrate13.6g20.4g
Sugars10.3g15.5g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein2.6g3.9g
Salt0.05g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

46 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Tasty

5 stars

This was lovely very tasty and creamy

Good ready made dessert

5 stars

Very tasty with good fruit in it. Makes a good dessert

Desert and it was Yummy

5 stars

Desert and it was Yummy

Tastes great, there's just not enough of it.

3 stars

Tastes great, there's just not enough of it.

Great tasting yogurt

5 stars

This is really nice. Good amount of fruit and the yogurt is so creamy

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

Creamy yogurt with generous amount of cherries

5 stars

Creamy yogurt with generous amount of cherries

good quality tastes great

5 stars

good quality tastes great

x

3 stars

Overpriced for whst it is

good taste, fruity. makes a change to try differen

5 stars

good taste, fruity. makes a change to try different flavours of yogurt

