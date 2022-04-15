We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Lindor Truffles Milk Chocolate Egg 348G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Truffles Milk Chocolate Egg 348G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£15.00
£4.31/100g

Product Description

  • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg with Lindor Salted Caramel Truffles
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the iresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Pack size: 348G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Spa,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.
  • Packed by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

348g ℮

  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Salt Crystals and a Smooth Melting Caramel Filling

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Caramel 2.1% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt Crystals (Fleur De Sel) (0.24%), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Salt Powder, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

  • Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2589kJ / 623 kcal
Fat47g
- of which saturates35g
Carbohydrate43g
- of which sugars42g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.45g

  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with Salt Crystals and a Smooth Melting Caramel Filling

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

  • Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2253kJ / 539kcal
Fat31g
- of which saturates19g
Carbohydrate57g
- of which sugars55g
Protein7.0g
Salt0.26g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious, delectable and desirable - hard to live

5 stars

Delicious, delectable and desirable - hard to live without it

