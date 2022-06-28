Fox's Golden Crunch Cream Biscuit Twin Pack 2X200g

I think they are delicious
I think they are delicious
great product - great value
These, alongside the ginger crunch creams are my husband's favourite favourite and at the offer price a really good buy
Golden delight
Always have been a favourite. A must buy ( especially on special offer)
Lovely crisp crunchy biscuits with a tasty cream filling & great value for the twin pack
Fox's biscuits are always a hit in this family regardless of the taste or flavour, but the crunch creams are lovely
Crunchie, Creamy and Tasty .
Good quality , Crunchie , Creamy Tasty everything you want a biscuit to be. But then I and my vast Family have always loved Fox's Biscuit!!!
Superb quality great taste perfect with a pot of tea
Delicious and crunchy and moreish!
The biscuits were delicious. My son came round and ate a whole packet. I ate the other packet. The biscuits are crisp and crunchy, moreish and sweet. I had to resist buying more the next week because they could be addictive to someone with a sweet tooth!
Saving is 5 star 🌟
Brilliant quality at an superb money saving price,there isn't better deals around like this .FACT.
Lovely
Certainly was really enjoy with my last bedtime drink