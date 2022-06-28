We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox's Golden Crunch Cream Biscuit Twin Pack 2X200g

4.9(15)Write a review
£ 1.85
£0.46/100g

Each biscuit contains

Energy
314kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2039kJ

Product Description

  • Oat Biscuits Sandwiched with a Vanilla Flavour Cream
  • Enjoy Wisely
  • At Fox's we understand that every biscuit needs to give you a little moment of pleasure.
  • That's why we have used our expertise, developed since 1853, and high quality ingredients to bake our generously filled Crunch Creams for you to enjoy.
  • Fox's is a registered trademark.
  • Really Crunchy
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rolled Oats (3%), Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before, see front of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK with oats from UK and Austria

Number of uses

Approximately 13 servings per individual pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
Return to

  • We'd Love to Hear from you
  • If you have any feedback simply contact us at
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886
  • Mon-Fri 9am - 4:30pm
  • Careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuit approx. 15gRI*% RI* per biscuit approx. 15g
Energy2039kJ314kJ8400kJ
-486kcal75kcal2000kcal4%
Fat21.6g3.3g70g5%
of which saturates12.1g1.9g20g10%
Carbohydrate67.7g10.4g260g4%
of which sugars38.2g5.9g90g7%
Fibre1.3g<0.5g
Protein4.6g0.7g50g1%
Salt0.47g0.07g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----
Approximately 13 servings per individual pack----
View all Everyday Biscuits

15 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

I think they are delicious

5 stars

I think they are delicious

great product - great value

5 stars

These, alongside the ginger crunch creams are my husband's favourite favourite and at the offer price a really good buy

Golden delight

5 stars

Always have been a favourite. A must buy ( especially on special offer)

Lovely crisp crunchy biscuits with a tasty cream f

5 stars

Lovely crisp crunchy biscuits with a tasty cream filling & great value for the twin pack

Fox's biscuits are always a hit in this family reg

5 stars

Fox's biscuits are always a hit in this family regardless of the taste or flavour, but the crunch creams are lovely

Crunchie, Creamy and Tasty .

5 stars

Good quality , Crunchie , Creamy Tasty everything you want a biscuit to be. But then I and my vast Family have always loved Fox's Biscuit!!!

Superb quality great taste perfect with a pot of t

5 stars

Superb quality great taste perfect with a pot of tea

Delicious and crunchy and moreish!

5 stars

The biscuits were delicious. My son came round and ate a whole packet. I ate the other packet. The biscuits are crisp and crunchy, moreish and sweet. I had to resist buying more the next week because they could be addictive to someone with a sweet tooth!

Saving is 5 star 🌟

5 stars

Brilliant quality at an superb money saving price,there isn't better deals around like this .FACT.

Lovely

5 stars

Certainly was really enjoy with my last bedtime drink

