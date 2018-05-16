We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 30 Mini Easter Gingerbread Biscuits 330G

Tesco 30 Mini Easter Gingerbread Biscuits 330G
£2.25
£0.68/100g

One biscuit (11g)

Energy
200kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

high

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1819kJ / 432kcal

Product Description

  • 30 Mini gingerbread biscuits.
  • Made with golden syrup
  • Pack size: 330G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (11g)
Energy1819kJ / 432kcal200kJ / 48kcal
Fat12.5g1.4g
Saturates5.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate72.3g8.0g
Sugars30.2g3.3g
Fibre2.6g0.3g
Protein6.3g0.7g
Salt0.48g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
