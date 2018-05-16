New
Tesco 30 Mini Easter Gingerbread Biscuits 330G
One biscuit (11g)
- Energy
- 200kJ
-
- 48kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.3g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
medium
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1819kJ / 432kcal
Product Description
- 30 Mini gingerbread biscuits.
- Made with golden syrup
- Pack size: 330G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
330 g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (11g)
|Energy
|1819kJ / 432kcal
|200kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|72.3g
|8.0g
|Sugars
|30.2g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.3g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
