Cleanco Clean G Pink No Alcohol Crisp Fruity Spirit 70Cl

Cleanco Clean G Pink No Alcohol Crisp Fruity Spirit 70Cl
£ 19.00
£27.15/litre
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Non-Alcoholic Pink Botanical Spirit
  • CleanCo creates thrilling non-alcoholic replacements to your favourite full strength spirits, with a fraction of the calories.
  • Clean G Pink is our take on pink gin. Crisp juniper, balanced with berries and pink peppercorn notes - Delicious.
  • Non-Alcoholic Crisp Dry Botanical Spirit
  • Sugar Free
  • 13 Calories Per 50ml Serve
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 70CL
  • Sugar Free

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Glycerine, Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Concentrate (Vegetable, Blackcurrant)

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see base of back of bottle. Once opened, enjoy within three months. Store in a cool place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect pour: 50ml over ice with tonic, a wedge of lemon and fresh mint.

Warnings

  • OVER 18 ONLY

Name and address

  • CleanCo Ventures Limited,
  • The Studio,
  • Edith Villas,
  • Bective Road,
  • London,
  • SW15 2QA,

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy110kJ/26kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate5g
of which Sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Safety information

OVER 18 ONLY

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

an expensive love hearts cordial

3 stars

tastes like a 'love hearts' cordial - nothing like gin, but fruity and ok for it - ok only as on offer when bought!

Refreshing and Fruity!

5 stars

Amazing tastes just like the real deal. Georgeous colour and bottle. I enjoyed this with a diet tonic. Low cal but really a treat!

Not worth the money even at a reduced price

2 stars

Shan't be buying this again, didn't taste of gin at all, it tasted what I imagined anti-bac spray would taste like.

Wow! This really helped me get through dry Jan. Wi

5 stars

Wow! This really helped me get through dry Jan. Will definitely continue drinking this throughout the year. Very nice indeed.

yummy!

5 stars

very nice for a non alcoholic gin i was surprised

lovely drink

5 stars

i was looking for a non alcoholic gin for my brother as an xmas present and this was the best one i sampled! wrapped up ready to gift!

Absolutely amazing! Started with the regular gin a

5 stars

Absolutely amazing! Started with the regular gin and I am so impressed with the Non alcoholic version! The regular gin is so delicious but the Rhubarb is just insane! Cannot taste the difference between this and the alcoholic gin... Thank you so much for making such premium tasty non alcoholic spirits - the ultimate game changer!!! I'm telling everyone I know about it and making them taste it lol!

You need to try it

5 stars

I was very excited to try the new CleanCo Clean G Pink as I enjoyed other low alcohol/alcohol free products from their range. The Clean G Pink is delicious and I found it quite sweet but low in calories so guilt free drinking it anytime. Nice balanced flavours and colour.

Fruity & clean

5 stars

This gin is delicious - it tastes fruity and fresh. I love that this is a clean gin. I can enjoy it as a mid week treat without worrying about feeling like I have a sore head the next morning.

Fabulous Gin alternative

5 stars

This is fabulous, great alternative when you want a gin alternative. Great in cocktails and pretty colour too.

1-10 of 11 reviews

