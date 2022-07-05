Cleanco Clean G Pink No Alcohol Crisp Fruity Spirit 70Cl

an expensive love hearts cordial
tastes like a 'love hearts' cordial - nothing like gin, but fruity and ok for it - ok only as on offer when bought!
Refreshing and Fruity!
Amazing tastes just like the real deal. Georgeous colour and bottle. I enjoyed this with a diet tonic. Low cal but really a treat!
Not worth the money even at a reduced price
Shan't be buying this again, didn't taste of gin at all, it tasted what I imagined anti-bac spray would taste like.
Wow! This really helped me get through dry Jan. Wi
Wow! This really helped me get through dry Jan. Will definitely continue drinking this throughout the year. Very nice indeed.
yummy!
very nice for a non alcoholic gin i was surprised
lovely drink
i was looking for a non alcoholic gin for my brother as an xmas present and this was the best one i sampled! wrapped up ready to gift!
Absolutely amazing! Started with the regular gin a
Absolutely amazing! Started with the regular gin and I am so impressed with the Non alcoholic version! The regular gin is so delicious but the Rhubarb is just insane! Cannot taste the difference between this and the alcoholic gin... Thank you so much for making such premium tasty non alcoholic spirits - the ultimate game changer!!! I'm telling everyone I know about it and making them taste it lol!
You need to try it
I was very excited to try the new CleanCo Clean G Pink as I enjoyed other low alcohol/alcohol free products from their range. The Clean G Pink is delicious and I found it quite sweet but low in calories so guilt free drinking it anytime. Nice balanced flavours and colour.
Fruity & clean
This gin is delicious - it tastes fruity and fresh. I love that this is a clean gin. I can enjoy it as a mid week treat without worrying about feeling like I have a sore head the next morning.
Fabulous Gin alternative
This is fabulous, great alternative when you want a gin alternative. Great in cocktails and pretty colour too.