Tesco Ham & Mushroom Tagliatelle 400G

3.2(6)Write a review
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
1885kJ
447kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
11.7g

low

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

low

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.96g

high

33%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Tagliatelle pasta in a cheese and cream sauce topped with smoked ham and mushrooms.
  • Ham & Mushroom Tagliatelle served in a creamy sauce finished with smoked ham and roasted garlic mushroom makes this an ideal ready meal. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • A Taste of Italy Creamy sauce finished with smoked ham and roasted garlic mushrooms
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Skimmed Milk, Water, Smoked Ham (9%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mushroom (8%), Single Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Pork Gelatine, Mushroom Powder, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Butter (Milk), Whey (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55-60 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power, stir halfway.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins
Heat on full power, stir halfway.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Quick and enjoyable meal, when busy.

4 stars

Good quality. Reasonable size meal. Could do with a bit more cheese.

try it and enjoy with a nice orange drink

5 stars

a very good product tasty and a nice change in the ready meal range, students love it

Too dry

3 stars

I used it for my main meal but found it a little dry

Tasy Snack that’s Value for Money

5 stars

A weekly favourite of mine. A really tasty snack, that is really quick to cook in the microwave.

Very poor product

1 stars

I used to love it -good texture and a really pleasant herby flavour. Since it 'was removed from our range' and has re-appeared (more expensive) it is watery, tasteless (frankly) and seems -though it says it is the same weight- to be less volume. Third rate -if that.

Not creamy as portrayed

1 stars

The sauce ends up like a soup consistency, definitely different from previously ones bought.

