Tesco Ham & Mushroom Tagliatelle 400G

Quick and enjoyable meal, when busy.
Good quality. Reasonable size meal. Could do with a bit more cheese.
try it and enjoy with a nice orange drink
a very good product tasty and a nice change in the ready meal range, students love it
Too dry
I used it for my main meal but found it a little dry
Tasy Snack that’s Value for Money
A weekly favourite of mine. A really tasty snack, that is really quick to cook in the microwave.
Very poor product
I used to love it -good texture and a really pleasant herby flavour. Since it 'was removed from our range' and has re-appeared (more expensive) it is watery, tasteless (frankly) and seems -though it says it is the same weight- to be less volume. Third rate -if that.
Not creamy as portrayed
The sauce ends up like a soup consistency, definitely different from previously ones bought.