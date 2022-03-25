We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Coconut Collaborative Chocolate Orange Cups 2X100g

The Coconut Collaborative Chocolate Orange Cups 2X100g
Product Description

  • Chocolate Orange flavour dessert
  • We're a small British company of coconut lovers on a mission to create yogs and puds so thick, creamy and delicious that you wouldn't believe they are made from the humble plant.
  • We only use the freshest coconuts available, farmed ethically, and turn them into puds without any shortcuts or nasties, for you to enjoy.
  • We work with Pur Project and local communities to plant thousands of trees across Southeast Asia. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
  • Our devilishly delicious Chocolate Orange Cups are rich, creamy and will charm any tastebud they come across. Plus they're gluten free, palm oil free, and sourced ethically. We recommend eating them slowly as an after-dinner treat.
  • Free from Dairy, but not Temptation
  • We Plant Trees
  • Palm Oil Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Plant Based
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Cream (32%), Sugar, Dark Chocolate (9%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Cocoa Powder, Modified Tapioca Starch, Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Brazilian Orange Oil (0.3%), Carrageenan, Trisodium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Dairy, Nuts and Peanuts. Not suitable for Peanut Allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in France from EU and non-EU ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • We recommend eating them slowly as an after-dinner treat, or as a snack!

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collab Ltd,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.
  • The Coconut Collaborative B.V.,
  • Kingsfordweg 151,

Return to

  • The Coconut Collab Ltd,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.
  • coconutco.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy739kJ
-176kcal
Fat11g
of which Saturates9.1g
Carbohydrate17g
of which Sugars13g
Fibre1.7g
Protein1.4g
Salt0.11g
48 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Posh and tasty

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I adored the taste of it. The orange and chocolate worked wonderful together. The packaging was sleek and very nice. Overall, I found it a little bit heavy though.

A family Favourite.

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Having 4 children with one of them not being able to eat dairy is very hard when it comes to puddings which he can't have them due to the having dairy in. We decided to try these chocolate orange cups with my son, he absolutely loves them and I must admit they have become a family go to desert. They are made from coconut milk, low in calories, full of flavour and they taste so yummy. I couldn't believe the taste and texture, it just melts in your mouth, it's just the right size and not overpowering with the orange taste. A family favourite at the moment with the whole family.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Intense chocolate flavour with a hint of orange - sensational.

Loved it

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This brand and it's product are too good. This does not feel like vegan. The other brand desserts feel Like very liquid but this has body , texture aswell as flavour. I can tasted the orange with coconut . Highly recommended

Tasty treat

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This was a really nice light dessert, the orange flavour wasn't too overwhelming. I also prefer this size as I have had some of the other dessert pots before and they are very small. Would buy in the future

My favourite!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I tasted two different versions of these pots, but this is definitely my favourite. I am an absolute sucker for orange and chocolate combined! 5* from me! Gorgeous! Will recommend to friends and family alike!

Great size

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

These pots are the perfect size, they taste great!!

Smooth

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Really nice chocolate orange flavour, not overwhelming or sickly at all. Perfect dessert. Also love the thickness~From collab.#vegan #chocolate #orange #dessert #mousse #chocolateorange

WOW!! These are amazing!!!!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I can only say that these are amazing! I loved every spoonful of these chocolatey orangey pots of goodness. They were perfect after a meal or even in my lunchbox.

Taste good

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

You would not guess it's plant based and I love that , well balance not too sweet also

