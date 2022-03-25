The Coconut Collaborative Chocolate Orange Cups 2X100g

Posh and tasty
I adored the taste of it. The orange and chocolate worked wonderful together. The packaging was sleek and very nice. Overall, I found it a little bit heavy though.
A family Favourite.
Having 4 children with one of them not being able to eat dairy is very hard when it comes to puddings which he can't have them due to the having dairy in. We decided to try these chocolate orange cups with my son, he absolutely loves them and I must admit they have become a family go to desert. They are made from coconut milk, low in calories, full of flavour and they taste so yummy. I couldn't believe the taste and texture, it just melts in your mouth, it's just the right size and not overpowering with the orange taste. A family favourite at the moment with the whole family.
Delicious
Intense chocolate flavour with a hint of orange - sensational.
Loved it
This brand and it's product are too good. This does not feel like vegan. The other brand desserts feel Like very liquid but this has body , texture aswell as flavour. I can tasted the orange with coconut . Highly recommended
Tasty treat
This was a really nice light dessert, the orange flavour wasn't too overwhelming. I also prefer this size as I have had some of the other dessert pots before and they are very small. Would buy in the future
My favourite!
I tasted two different versions of these pots, but this is definitely my favourite. I am an absolute sucker for orange and chocolate combined! 5* from me! Gorgeous! Will recommend to friends and family alike!
Great size
These pots are the perfect size, they taste great!!
Smooth
Really nice chocolate orange flavour, not overwhelming or sickly at all. Perfect dessert. Also love the thickness~From collab.#vegan #chocolate #orange #dessert #mousse #chocolateorange
WOW!! These are amazing!!!!
I can only say that these are amazing! I loved every spoonful of these chocolatey orangey pots of goodness. They were perfect after a meal or even in my lunchbox.
Taste good
You would not guess it's plant based and I love that , well balance not too sweet also