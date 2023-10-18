We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

St Moriz Professional 1 Hour Fast Tan Mist 150Ml

St Moriz Professional 1 Hour Fast Tan Mist 150Ml

Vegan

St Moriz Prof 1 Hour Fast Tan Mist 150ml
Get your last minute tanning fix with our 1 Hour Fast Tan Mist! With an easy-to-use 360° spray, hard to reach areas are a thing of the past. It's easy to apply and fast drying, so there's no need for the 'self-tan dance' before you get dressed. The instant guide colour will ensure you don't miss a spot so you can apply your tan evenly.
St. Moriz is a HotHouse Brand. Created, developed and manufactured by HotHouse Beauty Ltd
60 MinsFast DevelopingWith Aloe Vera & Vitamin ESoothes and Moisturises SkinWash Off Guide ColourDermatologically TestedThe Queen's Awards for EnterpriseCruelty Free InternationalVegan Friendly
Pack size: 150ML

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat., Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Made in England

150ml ℮

How to Apply:- For a flawless finish, exfoliate and shave 24+ hours prior.- Moisturise joints like elbows, wrists, knees and ankles before applying your tan.- Before opening, shake the can like you're mixing a cocktail.- Stand on an old towel or baby wipes to prevent the soles of your feet from tanning!- Spray lightly and evenly in a continuous, sweeping movement, keeping the spray 15-30cm, from the body and face. When applying to the face, avoid contact with eyes.- Wait until you are fully dry before dressing. Wear loose dark clothing to avoid any marks.- Your tan will develop between 1-3 hours.- Then rinse off your guide colour to reveal your gorgeous glow!- Lightly exfoliate on the third or fourth day, to help your tan fade naturally.

