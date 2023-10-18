St Moriz Professional 1 Hour Fast Tan Mist 150Ml

St Moriz Prof 1 Hour Fast Tan Mist 150ml

Get your last minute tanning fix with our 1 Hour Fast Tan Mist! With an easy-to-use 360° spray, hard to reach areas are a thing of the past. It's easy to apply and fast drying, so there's no need for the 'self-tan dance' before you get dressed. The instant guide colour will ensure you don't miss a spot so you can apply your tan evenly.

St. Moriz is a HotHouse Brand. Created, developed and manufactured by HotHouse Beauty Ltd

60 Mins Fast Developing With Aloe Vera & Vitamin E Soothes and Moisturises Skin Wash Off Guide Colour Dermatologically Tested The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Cruelty Free International Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Alcohol Denat., Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage