Baxters Plant-Based Sundried Tomato & Thyme Soup 380G

Product Description
- Tomato soup with sundried tomatoes coconut cream and lentils
- 1 of Your 5 a Day*
- *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
- Full of delicious and fresh flavours, with itense sundried tomato and a hint of thyme. Baxters Plant Based Soups are bursting with flavour Developed by our chef to be aturally good tasting, wholesome food. Vegan soups that don't compromise on flavour!
- Eat Well
- Gluten Free
- Low Fat
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 380G
- Low Fat
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (49%), Water, Carrot, Potato, Sundried Tomato Paste (45%) (Water, Sunflower Oil, Sundried Tomatoes [Tomatoes, Salt], White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Herb, Garlic Extract [Sunflower Oil, Garlic Oil], Spice, Favouring), Coconut Cream (4%) (Coconut, Water), Red Split Lentils (2.5%), Cornfour, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Spices, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage Extract
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C.Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Directions for Use
Please Note: Al cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do Not Boil.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Name and address
- Baxters Food Group,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
- Baxters Food Group,
- Berzyna 81,
Return to
- If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
- Baxters Food Group,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
- Tel: 0800 389 8389
- www.baxters.com
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Can
|Energy
|201kJ/48kcal
|764kJ/182kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|9.1g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|20.5g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|12.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|2.7g
|Protein
|0.9g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.48g
|1.82g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.