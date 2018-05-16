We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baxters Plant-Based Sundried Tomato & Thyme Soup 380G

Baxters Plant-Based Sundried Tomato & Thyme Soup 380G
£ 1.85
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato soup with sundried tomatoes coconut cream and lentils
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • Full of delicious and fresh flavours, with itense sundried tomato and a hint of thyme. Baxters Plant Based Soups are bursting with flavour Developed by our chef to be aturally good tasting, wholesome food. Vegan soups that don't compromise on flavour!
  • Eat Well
  • Gluten Free
  • Low Fat
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 380G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (49%), Water, Carrot, Potato, Sundried Tomato Paste (45%) (Water, Sunflower Oil, Sundried Tomatoes [Tomatoes, Salt], White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Herb, Garlic Extract [Sunflower Oil, Garlic Oil], Spice, Favouring), Coconut Cream (4%) (Coconut, Water), Red Split Lentils (2.5%), Cornfour, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Spices, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage Extract

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C.Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Directions for Use
Please Note: Al cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do Not Boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Berzyna 81,

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • www.baxters.com

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy201kJ/48kcal764kJ/182kcal
Fat2.4g9.1g
of which saturates1.0g3.7g
Carbohydrate5.4g20.5g
of which sugars3.4g12.9g
Fibre0.7g2.7g
Protein0.9g3.3g
Salt0.48g1.82g
