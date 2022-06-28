Jason's Sourdough Loaf Straight Up Great White 450G

Delicious and flavoursome
Excellent flavour, good texture. I have it toasted for breakfast but it’s equally good for sandwiches. Realistically priced. Love it.
A good flavour and makes great toast
The best flavour soughdough bread that can be frozen on day of purchase and toasted straight from the freezer and makes lovely tasty toast
Great tasting sour dough bread
The best sour dough bread I have ever tasted, especially when toasted and complimented with butter.
The best tasting sourdough bread. Toasted with honey..yummy
Great sliced sourdough
Superb sourdough. Great taste and toasts beautifully. Worth buying this to try as it won't disappoint. This will become a regular in our house from now on.
Absolute Bees' Knees!!
The real McCoy! Texture and taste are superb, outdo any of the mass produced loaves labelled 'sourdough' by the big bread companies. Tesco, PLEASE keep stocking this bread, as I seem to have at last found some that my immune system can tolerate.
Best sourdough
Superb...best sourdough. Far better than waitrose, sainsbury, co-op and even our local baker!
WONDERFUL BREAD JASON
Considering this is presumably produced in large numbers for Tesco and Waitrose etc., as opposed to sourdough from independent bakers, I think it is the best sourdough sliced loaf I have ever tasted and I have tasted many. It keeps well and toasts beautifully! Well worth the price.
Best sourdough we've tasted