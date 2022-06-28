We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jason's Sourdough Loaf Straight Up Great White 450G

Jason's Sourdough Loaf Straight Up Great White 450G
£ 1.80
£0.40/100g

Each Slice (Average 64g) Contains

Energy
642kJ
151kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004KJ

Product Description

  • A white flour and Rye sourdough.
  • Dough kneaders early risers committed to quality, time & patience pure perfectionists champions of taste
  • Jason Geary is the 4th Generation Master Baker in our family business which first opened in leicester in 1906.
  • Jason's Sourdoughs are based on award winning recipes, handed down over decades, blending traditional methods with a modern twist and a passion for real sourdough, fermented over 24 hours from a mother sour culture - resulting in simply bread.
  • A Source of Fibre
  • Recipe No 1 Straight up Sourdough
  • We're All About Taste
  • No Artificial Flavourings or Preservatives
  • Suitable for a Vegetarian Diet
  • Pack size: 450G
  • A Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rye Flour, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a bakery that handles Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for Freezing.Freeze by date mark shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted. Store in a cool, dry place away from strong odours and direct sunlight. Storing in warm temperatures may reduce shelf life. Once opened, reseal product to retain freshness. Best Before. See re-sealable label.

Produce of

Made with ingredients sourced from the UK, EU and non-EU countries

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy our bread fresh for a few days and then toast for several more.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • We love our bread and we're sure you will too, but if you're not a fan, just let us know and we'll give you your money back.
  • Customer Enquiries.
  • getintouch@jasonssourdough.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g.Per average slice (approx. 64g).
Energy1004KJ642KJ
-237Kcal151Kcal
Fat0.7g0.4g
of which saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate46g30g
of which sugars2.1g1.3g
Fibre3.0g1.9g
Protein9.7g6.2g
Salt0.80g0.51g

Safety information

WARNING. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and small children.

9 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious and flavoursome

5 stars

Excellent flavour, good texture. I have it toasted for breakfast but it’s equally good for sandwiches. Realistically priced. Love it.

A good flavour and makes great toast

5 stars

The best flavour soughdough bread that can be frozen on day of purchase and toasted straight from the freezer and makes lovely tasty toast

Great tasting sour dough bread

5 stars

The best sour dough bread I have ever tasted, especially when toasted and complimented with butter.

The best tasting sourdough bread. Toasted with hon

5 stars

The best tasting sourdough bread. Toasted with honey..yummy

Great sliced sourdough

5 stars

Superb sourdough. Great taste and toasts beautifully. Worth buying this to try as it won't disappoint. This will become a regular in our house from now on.

Absolute Bees' Knees!!

5 stars

The real McCoy! Texture and taste are superb, outdo any of the mass produced loaves labelled 'sourdough' by the big bread companies. Tesco, PLEASE keep stocking this bread, as I seem to have at last found some that my immune system can tolerate.

Best sourdough

5 stars

Superb...best sourdough. Far better than waitrose, sainsbury, co-op and even our local baker!

WONDERFUL BREAD JASON

5 stars

Considering this is presumably produced in large numbers for Tesco and Waitrose etc., as opposed to sourdough from independent bakers, I think it is the best sourdough sliced loaf I have ever tasted and I have tasted many. It keeps well and toasts beautifully! Well worth the price.

Best sourdough we've tasted

5 stars

Best sourdough we've tasted

