Pringles Smokey Bacon Crisps 200G

5(4)Write a review
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
30g

Energy
650kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2166 kJ

Product Description

  • Smokey Bacon Flavour Savoury Snack.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • TM, ®, © 2022 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
  • Sunflower Oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Bacon Seasoning (Yeast Powder, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Rusk Powder {Wheat}, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Garlic Powder, Acid {Citric Acid}, Sweet Whey Powder {Milk}), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Best before: see bottom.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per 200g package: 6-7

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Seal. Don't Recycle

Distributor address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • www.pringles.com
  • UK 0800 028 1048
  • IRL 1800 409 276

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy2166 kJ650 kJ
-519 kcal156 kcal8 %
Fat29 g8.7 g12 %
of which saturates2.7 g0.8 g4 %
Carbohydrate56 g17 g7 %
of which sugars2.8 g0.8 g1 %
Fibre3.6 g1.1 g
Protein6.6 g2.0 g4 %
Salt1.6 g0.48 g8 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Portions per 200g package: 6-7---
4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Don't open the container! If you do then you will

5 stars

Don't open the container! If you do then you will just keep going back for more. They really moorish.

Great flavoured crisps

5 stars

Love the taste of these Smokey Bacon Pringles. They are not over spiced like some other Smokey Bacon flavoured crisps I have tried. They make the perfect snack.

Pringles are always good quality, I bought 2, one

5 stars

Pringles are always good quality, I bought 2, one had a lot of broken ones in but hey they break when you eat them anyway. What I use them for is a truly stupid question what do you think I use them for I use them to shower!

They were delicious.

5 stars

They were delicious.

