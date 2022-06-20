Pringles Smokey Bacon Crisps 200G

Don't open the container! If you do then you will
Don't open the container! If you do then you will just keep going back for more. They really moorish.
Great flavoured crisps
Love the taste of these Smokey Bacon Pringles. They are not over spiced like some other Smokey Bacon flavoured crisps I have tried. They make the perfect snack.
Pringles are always good quality, I bought 2, one had a lot of broken ones in but hey they break when you eat them anyway. What I use them for is a truly stupid question what do you think I use them for I use them to shower!
They were delicious.
