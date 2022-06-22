Fibre One 90 Chocolate Mint Brownie 5X24g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1460 kJ /
Product Description
- High in fibre mint and chocolate flavour cake bar with confectionery pieces (10%) and confectionery drizzle (7%).
- - 5 individually wrapped brownies. Deliciously satisfying.
- - Irresistible great taste, WOW! All for 90 calories. Guilt-free indulgence.
- - Soft-baked chocolate mint flavoured brownies
- - High in fibre
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Fibre One 90 Calorie 5 Chocolate Fudge Brownies
- ©General Mills
- Wow Great taste
- Guilt-free indulgence
- High in fibre
- Individually Wrapped
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Chicory Root Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fats and Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Humectant (Glycerol), Fructose, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Fibre, Potato Starch, Water, Whole Milk Powder, Oligofructose, Egg White Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt, Colours (Brilliant Blue FCF, Lutein), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Mint Extract, Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before date see bottom of the carton.
Preparation and Usage
- When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.
Number of uses
Contains 5 portions
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- Your comments and questions are welcome.
- Careline: 08000 304 753 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.fibreone.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
5 x 24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x bar (24g)
|%* (24g)
|Energy
|1460 kJ /
|350 kJ /
|-
|351 kcal
|84 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|13.9 g
|3.3 g
|5%
|of which saturates
|8.2 g
|2.0 g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|42.9 g
|10.3 g
|4%
|of which sugars
|18.9 g
|4.5 g
|5%
|Fibre
|22.4 g
|5.4 g
|-
|Protein
|5.2 g
|1.2 g
|2%
|Salt
|0.98 g
|0.24 g
|4%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 portions
|-
|-
|-
