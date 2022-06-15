We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Pasta Bake 400G

Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Pasta Bake 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
1925kJ
457kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

low

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

low

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.2g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.93g

low

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 481kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked penne pasta in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • A Taste of Italy Penne pasta bake in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese make this an ideal ready meal. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • A Taste of Italy. Rich tomato sauce topped with grated mozzarella and Cheddar.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (48%), Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-20 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55-60 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 8 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy481kJ / 114kcal1925kJ / 457kcal
Fat2.6g10.5g
Saturates1.4g5.6g
Carbohydrate16.5g66.0g
Sugars2.8g11.2g
Fibre1.6g6.5g
Protein5.3g21.3g
Salt0.23g0.93g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Tasty dish

5 stars

Good quality. Very tasty.

Bland taste

1 stars

Only used for an emergency

tasty

4 stars

Good quality ,tasty , meal .Had it with green beans. Enough for 2 people I thought.

Very tasty, but would prefer the pasta to be frusi

4 stars

Very tasty, but would prefer the pasta to be frusili/ twist or smaller than the shell shape.

Bland

2 stars

No taste, very bland

Tastes Good

5 stars

Very tasty

Yes, it was good value and very tasty, one of my f

5 stars

Yes, it was good value and very tasty, one of my favourite of the pasta ready meals. I think my favourite of all is the lasagne, I seem to buy more of that than the others. Thank you

Something has changed

2 stars

Used to be my fav ready meal for when I finished work late or I was on call. But something has changed the cheese isn’t gloopy and like melted Mozzerella it doesn’t even melt which makes me struggle to believe it’s even Mozzerella and the sauce it like water. I’ve just finished eating it and the last few have been really awful has something changed??

