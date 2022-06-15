Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Pasta Bake 400G

Tasty dish
Good quality. Very tasty.
Bland taste
Only used for an emergency
tasty
Good quality ,tasty , meal .Had it with green beans. Enough for 2 people I thought.
Very tasty, but would prefer the pasta to be frusili/ twist or smaller than the shell shape.
Bland
No taste, very bland
Tastes Good
Very tasty
Yes, it was good value and very tasty, one of my favourite of the pasta ready meals. I think my favourite of all is the lasagne, I seem to buy more of that than the others. Thank you
Something has changed
Used to be my fav ready meal for when I finished work late or I was on call. But something has changed the cheese isn’t gloopy and like melted Mozzerella it doesn’t even melt which makes me struggle to believe it’s even Mozzerella and the sauce it like water. I’ve just finished eating it and the last few have been really awful has something changed??