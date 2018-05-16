Ferrero Rocher Golden Easter Milk Chocolate Egg 212G

It’s very nice
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.
Store in a cool dry place
212.5g ℮
Milk Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 42% min., Milk Solids 14% min
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2598kJ/625kcal
|Fat
|46.4g
|of which saturates
|22.3g
|Carbohydrate
|42.8g
|of which sugars
|41.8g
|Protein
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.127g
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2506kJ/603kcal
|Fat
|42.7g
|of which saturates
|14.1g
|Carbohydrate
|44.4g
|of which sugars
|39.9g
|Protein
|8.2g
|Salt
|0.153g
