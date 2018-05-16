We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ferrero Rocher Golden Easter Milk Chocolate Egg 212G

Ferrero Rocher Golden Easter Milk Chocolate Egg 212G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£8.00

£3.77/100g

£8.00
£3.77/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Egg with 3 Ferrero Rocher.
  • Easter Gift
  • Great for gifting and sharing with your loved ones this Easter. Delicious hazelnut and milk chocolate egg accompanied with 3 Ferrero Rocher.
  • Ferrero Rocher offers a delicious taste experience due to its unique combination of layers and textures. A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a velvety filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.
  • Celebrate the Moment with Ferrero Rocher

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

  • Great for gifting and sharing with your loved ones this Easter
  • Pack size: 212G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.
  • Consumer Careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

212.5g ℮

  • Great for gifting and sharing with your loved ones this Easter

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 42% min., Milk Solids 14% min

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2598kJ/625kcal
Fat46.4g
of which saturates22.3g
Carbohydrate42.8g
of which sugars41.8g
Protein7.4g
Salt0.127g

  • Great for gifting and sharing with your loved ones this Easter

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2506kJ/603kcal
Fat42.7g
of which saturates14.1g
Carbohydrate44.4g
of which sugars39.9g
Protein8.2g
Salt0.153g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

It’s very nice

5 stars

It’s very nice

