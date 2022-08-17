Tesco Dinner For Two Rarebit Chips 350G

Never Again
Without a doubt one of the most revolting things we have ever tried to eat. Without the packaging I would have had no idea what this pile of mush consisted of. After cooking exactly as specified we found some unidentifiable topping that had oozed through what were now very soggy chips and turned them into some tasteless congealed mass that needed digging out in lumps. We did try to eat it, after all it is supposedly "Tesco Finest", but didn't get far - most went in the bin. So surprised by some of the good reviews on here, I suppose they prove you have to try things yourself and not rely on others opinions, but I would give it zero if I could.
Very Tasty
Delicious - would definitely buy again. I had it on it’s own as a lunch.
The best
Best side I've had for a long time These chips are awesome The "rarebit" is fantastic
TESCO RAREBIT CHIPS NEW !!
I am sorry Tesco these sounded so interesting !! In reality they are awful the sauce over the chips is so dense just does not melt when cooked just stays a solid lump like other reviewers have said !! I am sorry it is a no from us !1
A disappointing side dish
It was quite mundane . The portion was small and not enough for 2 people. I served it with ribeye steak.
YUKKKKKK !!!
The chips were the usual good quality but the rarebit was thick and yukky. Not my cup of tea at all!!!.
Nice chips
These were lovely both my husband and I enjoyed them.
Could barely taste the cheese on the chips. some o
Could barely taste the cheese on the chips. some of the chips were too thick, so didn’t cook evenly, meaning if cooked longer to cook chips fully then topping would of been burnt.
Out of date next day
Purchased online order and arrived needing used the same day. Poor show Tesco!
Really tasty
These are delicious - mustardy cheesy chips. They were a substitution but loved them and would definitely buy again.