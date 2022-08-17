We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Dinner For Two Rarebit Chips 350G

2.6(13)Write a review
Finest Dinner for Two - Side

£2.60
£7.43/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
1028kJ
245kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.8g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.5g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.94g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 623kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Battered potato chips with an extra mature Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, double cream, ale and sage sauce, topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Thick cut chips steamed then gently fried, generously covered in a luxuriously thick rarebit sauce and topped with an indulgent helping of mature Cheddar cheese. Our rarebit sauce is made with milk and cream, finished with mustard, Dorset Brown Ale and sage for true authenticity.
  • Thick cut chips steamed then gently fried, covered in a generous layer of luxuriously thick rarebit sauce and topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Ale (Barley), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Double Cream (Milk), Malt Vinegar (Barley), Salt, Wheat Starch, Mustard Seed, Cornflour, Mustard Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Sage, Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cayenne Pepper, Onion, Flavourings, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Ground Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Powder, Clove, Paprika, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place foil tray directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Decant the chips using a spatula.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (165g**)
Energy623kJ / 149kcal1028kJ / 245kcal
Fat6.5g10.8g
Saturates2.4g3.9g
Carbohydrate17.3g28.5g
Sugars2.1g3.5g
Fibre1.5g2.5g
Protein4.5g7.4g
Salt0.57g0.94g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 330g.--
13 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Never Again

1 stars

Without a doubt one of the most revolting things we have ever tried to eat. Without the packaging I would have had no idea what this pile of mush consisted of. After cooking exactly as specified we found some unidentifiable topping that had oozed through what were now very soggy chips and turned them into some tasteless congealed mass that needed digging out in lumps. We did try to eat it, after all it is supposedly "Tesco Finest", but didn't get far - most went in the bin. So surprised by some of the good reviews on here, I suppose they prove you have to try things yourself and not rely on others opinions, but I would give it zero if I could.

Very Tasty

5 stars

Delicious - would definitely buy again. I had it on it’s own as a lunch.

The best

5 stars

Best side I've had for a long time These chips are awesome The "rarebit" is fantastic

TESCO RAREBIT CHIPS NEW !!

2 stars

I am sorry Tesco these sounded so interesting !! In reality they are awful the sauce over the chips is so dense just does not melt when cooked just stays a solid lump like other reviewers have said !! I am sorry it is a no from us !1

A disappointing side dish

2 stars

It was quite mundane . The portion was small and not enough for 2 people. I served it with ribeye steak.

YUKKKKKK !!!

1 stars

The chips were the usual good quality but the rarebit was thick and yukky. Not my cup of tea at all!!!.

Nice chips

5 stars

These were lovely both my husband and I enjoyed them.

Could barely taste the cheese on the chips. some o

3 stars

Could barely taste the cheese on the chips. some of the chips were too thick, so didn’t cook evenly, meaning if cooked longer to cook chips fully then topping would of been burnt.

Out of date next day

1 stars

Purchased online order and arrived needing used the same day. Poor show Tesco!

Really tasty

5 stars

These are delicious - mustardy cheesy chips. They were a substitution but loved them and would definitely buy again.

