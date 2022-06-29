We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Italian Nocellara Olives 160G

Write a review
Tesco Italian Nocellara Olives 160G
£ 3.50
£2.19/100g

¼ of a pack

Energy
347kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.15g

high

19%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Stone-in green Nocellara olives in rapeseed oil.
  • Stone in Nocellara olives grown in Sicily, Italy and dressed in a light oil
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Nocellara Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g

Nice but overpriced

4 stars

Nice but overpriced. I prefer the taste and texture of the cheaper ones from Lidls!

