Head & Shoulders Dermax Pro Shampoo Hydration 300Ml

Re-hydrates dry scalp to help prevent dryness and flakes (visible flakes, with regular use)

Moisturising anti dandruff shampoo Helps reinforce your natural skin barrier and restores your scalp’s natural balance Re-hydrates dry scalp to help prevent dryness and flakes (visible flakes, with regular use) Powered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamine Infused with skin care ingredients: active aloe, vitamin E & coconut milk Developed by experts and dermatologically tested This shampoo bottle is made of 40% recycled plastic, excluding the cap

Did you know dry scalp need more than just moisture? Head & Shoulders DERMAXPRO anti dandruff shampoo helps reinforce your natural skin barrier and restores your scalp’s natural balance. Our formula is enriched with skin care ingredients: active aloe, coconut milk & vitamin E and powered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamine. The result? A moisturised, flake free scalp (visible flakes, with regular use)

