image 1 of Head & Shoulders Dermax Pro Shampoo Hydration 300Ml
image 1 of Head & Shoulders Dermax Pro Shampoo Hydration 300Ml

Head & Shoulders Dermax Pro Shampoo Hydration 300Ml

4.6(1075)
£6.00

£2.00/100ml

Head & Shoulders Dermax Pro Shampoo Hydration 300Ml

£6.00

£2.00/100ml
Did you know dry scalp need more than just moisture? Head & Shoulders DERMAXPRO anti dandruff shampoo helps reinforce your natural skin barrier and restores your scalp’s natural balance. Our formula is enriched with skin care ingredients: active aloe, coconut milk & vitamin E and powered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamine. The result? A moisturised, flake free scalp (visible flakes, with regular use)
Moisturising anti dandruff shampooHelps reinforce your natural skin barrier and restores your scalp’s natural balanceRe-hydrates dry scalp to help prevent dryness and flakes (visible flakes, with regular use)Powered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamineInfused with skin care ingredients: active aloe, vitamin E & coconut milkDeveloped by experts and dermatologically testedThis shampoo bottle is made of 40% recycled plastic, excluding the cap
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Citrate, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Dimethicone, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tocopheryl Acetate, Trideceth-10, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Linalool, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol

Net Contents

300ml ℮

